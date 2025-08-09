 Body found in Gapyeong believed to be person missing from floods
Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 14:46
A firefighter searches for the missing person in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 9. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A body believed to be the last person who went missing during recent torrential rains in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, was found Saturday afternoon.
 
The unidentified body, buried under debris, was found at around 1:26 p.m. in Cheongpyeong-myeon, Gapyeong, according to fire authorities.
 

Authorities have recovered the body and are currently verifying whether it is the individual who went missing. 
 
On July 20, the Gapyeong and Pocheon areas suffered sudden heavy rainfall, with a peak of 76 millimeters (3 inches) per hour. The downpour triggered landslides and other incidents, resulting in seven deaths and one person reported missing.
 
The missing individual is a man in his 50s who was swept away by strong currents near the Deokhyeon-ri riverbank.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
