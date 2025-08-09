 Foreign worker in critical condition after forklift accident in South Jeolla
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Foreign worker in critical condition after forklift accident in South Jeolla

Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 14:16
A 119 emergency medical service ambulance is parked outside the emergency room of a university hospital in Daejeon on April 17 in this photo unrelated to the story. [KIM SEONG-TAE]

A 119 emergency medical service ambulance is parked outside the emergency room of a university hospital in Daejeon on April 17 in this photo unrelated to the story. [KIM SEONG-TAE]

 
A foreign worker in his 30s was crushed by a forklift on a farm road in Gokseong County, South Jeolla, on Saturday morning. 
 
He was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest and is still unconscious as of press time, according to Yonhap News Agency. 
 
The accident is believed to have occurred when the forklift tipped over on a narrow farm road.
 
Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident based on witness statements and other evidence.
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea forklift foreigner

More in Social Affairs

Body found in Gapyeong believed to be person missing from floods

Foreign worker in critical condition after forklift accident in South Jeolla

Special counsel says ex-first lady made 810 million won in Deutsch Motors stock scheme

Man turns himself in for posting bomb threat against game developer

Pharmacist killed after SUV plows into drugstore in Gyeonggi

Related Stories

More than 17% of foreigners face discrimination in Korea, number rises for international students

Forklift license most-wanted among job-seekers in Korea last year, data show

KT opens customer center for foreigners in Ansan, offers services in 8 languages

Foreigners staying in Korea rebound to over 2 million

Coupang Fulfillment Service signs deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Kendall Square Asset Management for green logistics centers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)