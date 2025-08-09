Foreign worker in critical condition after forklift accident in South Jeolla
Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 14:16
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
A foreign worker in his 30s was crushed by a forklift on a farm road in Gokseong County, South Jeolla, on Saturday morning.
He was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest and is still unconscious as of press time, according to Yonhap News Agency.
The accident is believed to have occurred when the forklift tipped over on a narrow farm road.
Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident based on witness statements and other evidence.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)