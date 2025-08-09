Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers, Zelensky says
Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 18:07
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukraine could not violate its constitution on territorial issues, adding that "Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers."
Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready for real solutions that could bring peace. But he added that any solutions without Kyiv would be solutions against peace.
Reuters
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)