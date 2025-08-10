Full tank, empty wallet

A sign displays gasoline prices at a gas station in the Seoul Rendezvous Rest Area in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 10. The average nationwide gasoline price for the first full week of August was 1,669.9 won per liter ($4.54 per gallon), up 2.2 won from the previous week — the second consecutive weekly increase. Although international oil prices fell this week, such changes typically take two to three weeks to be reflected at domestic gas stations.