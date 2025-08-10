 Finance minister holds annual consultation with Moody's on sovereign credit rating
Finance minister holds annual consultation with Moody's on sovereign credit rating

Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 15:22
Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol, left, talks with Moody's Investors Service on Aug. 8 in Seoul. [YONHAP]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol held an annual consultation with Moody's Investors Service last week, underscoring the need for "bold fiscal input" to support economic growth, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.
 
The meeting, which took place on Friday in Seoul, brought together Koo and a credit assessment team from Moody's led by Anushka Shah, vice president of the agency's Sovereign Risk Group, the ministry said in a statement.
 
"We will support growth by generating high-productivity investment effects through bold fiscal input," Koo was quoted as saying.
 
His remarks reaffirmed the government's policy direction of enhancing fiscal spending as a countercyclical tool to stimulate growth while ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability.
 
Koo also emphasized efforts to implement "performance-oriented" fiscal management through bold structural reforms, the ministry said.
 
Based on the consultations, Moody's is expected to announce its updated sovereign credit rating for Korea within the next two to three months, the ministry said.
 
Moody's has maintained its credit rating on Korea at Aa2, the third-highest level on the company's table, since 2015, with a stable rating outlook.

