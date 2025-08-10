Genesis enters Egyptian market, marking debut in Africa

Genesis, the independent luxury auto brand of the Hyundai Motor Group, said on Sunday that it has officially entered the Egyptian market, expanding the premium marque into Africa.Genesis held a launch event in Egypt on Thursday and opened its first permanent showroom in District 5, a commercial hub in New Cairo near the Egyptian capital.The 895-square-meter (9,634-square-foot) facility represents Genesis' first retail presence in Africa, Genesis said, adding that the move is a strategic step toward expanding its presence in the Middle East and beyondEgypt is emerging as one of Africa's key growth markets for electric vehicles (EVs), and Genesis aims to establish a strong foothold in the segment by offering premium EV models tailored to the region.Genesis began local sales of its EV models, including the GV60, and said it plans to gradually expand its product lineup in Egypt through 2026.Yonhap