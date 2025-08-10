NCT Wish to release 3rd EP 'Color' on Sept. 1

IU to host fan meet and greet 'Bye, Summer' on Sept. 13 and 14

2PM's Jun. K to release new solo album 'Dear my muse'

Related Stories

Boy band 2PM appears on TV Asahi's 'Music Station'

2PM to return after 5-year-break with new album titled 'Must'

2PM’s Jang Woo-young to release first solo track in eight years

2PM to hold concerts in Korea, Japan to celebrate 15th anniversary

Junho of 'King the Land' to begin Asian tour