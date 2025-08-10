2PM's Jun. K to release new solo album 'Dear my muse'
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 15:27 Updated: 10 Aug. 2025, 16:33
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Jun. K of boy band 2PM will release his first new solo album in almost five years on Sept. 1, his agency JYP Entertainment said Sunday.
Jun. K's upcoming fourth solo EP “Dear my muse” comes as his first new solo album in four years and nine months since “20 mins” was released in 2020, and is also his first new music in a year since his digital single “Paint this love” was released in August of last year.
The singer made his debut as a member of 2PM in 2008. He released his first solo album, “Love & Hate,” in 2014.
He will be meeting with fans in Osaka and Yokohama in Japan and Taipei, Taiwan, as part of his “SP-ICY” tour prior to the release of the new album.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)