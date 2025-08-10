USFK commander warns against China's moves, remains vague on troop reduction
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 16:09 Updated: 10 Aug. 2025, 17:03
Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), warned against China’s so-called attempt to turn the Yellow Sea into its “internal waters,” while stressing that the essence of military defense is about capabilities, “not about numbers,” leaving room for interpretations on a possible reduction in the number of U.S. forces in Korea.
“The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains strong, and we continue to watch what's going on there,” said Brunson, speaking to Korean media for the first time since taking command in a press conference at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Friday, referring to Korea by the acronym for its official name.
“It looks eerily reminiscent of things that we saw in the South China Sea. And that's what we all have to be witting to — the fact that Korean sovereignty can be impugned by actions taken by other nations, and that we can't allow.”
His remarks come as Seoul and Washington continue their discussion on “modernizing the alliance,” a move that would expand USFK’s role to counter China. During the press conference, Brunson “talked around,” to quote his own words, a reporter's question on the U.S. position on China’s recent military activity in the West and South Seas, along with other key issues.
China has recently heightened its military presence in the Yellow Sea, including in the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ), by deploying its newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, for drills and flying J-20 stealth fighters through the Tsushima Strait. It has also installed structures it claims are for fishing and dispatched warships to the PMZ, prompting concerns over attempts to turn the area into internal waters.
“Yes, we are doing something about that,” he said, answering questions about the Yellow Sea. “And you should all feel very comfortable in the fact that our ability to see, to sense, to understand — and even target — some of those assets is without peer.”
“So most recently, we saw the Russian fleet come out — and this was reported in open source,” Brunson said. “The Russian fleet came out and came south through the East Sea. And what did the Chinese fleet do? They came around Korea, south of Jeju, sailed around to link up to go to Vladivostok. That's dangerous. That's dangerous that those two nations would come together.”
On the issue of “strategic flexibility” — a concept that could involve changes to USFK’s role or size — Brunson stressed that “the conversation ought not be about number. I ought to be about capabilities,” signaling that troop reductions cannot be ruled out.
He cited the potential deployment of fifth-gen F-35 fighter jets as an example of enhancing capability, suggesting that even with fewer troops, advanced assets could offset the reduction.
“I want to talk about capabilities, because there are certain things that I owe to the people of two nations that I require certain capabilities for. So those decisions will be made,” he said, when asked whether USFK adjustments would be discussed at the upcoming Korea-U.S. summit.
“And I don't know that the conversation will be wholly about — my sense is that it won't be wholly about just numbers. I think it'll be more about the capabilities that we have resident here to do things.”
Brunson also noted that when the Korea-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty was signed, no specific adversaries were named, stressing that threats to regional security can change over time and that now is the time to check China’s rise.
Still, he said, “The governments are going to make decisions based on their own national interests — always.”
“And so I don't think it should be considered a foregone conclusion that we're saying, 'Hey, if we go to Taiwan, you're going to Taiwan too.' That's not the case,” the general said, describing Washington’s request as asking Seoul to take a greater role in deterring North Korea and to exercise flexibility to contribute to broader alliance goals.
Brunson used the April redeployment of three Patriot missile batteries and personnel from Korea to the Middle East as an example of global strategic flexibility.
“As the UN Commander, I was very upset about having to move the Patriot,” he said, “But as the U.S. Forces Korea Commander, I took the order from my secretary of defense, and I moved those Patriots — and told the other two commanders to just be quiet.”
“I won't talk about when they're coming back. I will just simply say: They are coming back to the Peninsula,” he added.
On the transfer of wartime operational control, or Opcon, from U.S. forces to the South Korean military, Brunson said that he doesn't know when it's going to happen.
“But I know that what we do have is a bilaterally agreed-upon Opcon transfer plan — bilaterally agreed upon — and it was conditions-based,” he said.
“And so there are certain conditions that must be met for us to go from an Interim Operational Capability, to a Full Operational Capability, to a Fully Mission Capable posture. And I think that as long as we continue to move along the azimuth that's been set, we'll be in good stead.”
He warned, however, that “if we choose to take shortcuts, that could endanger the readiness of the force here on the Peninsula.”
Regarding adjustments to some outdoor field training exercises in the August Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, Brunson explained that National Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-back and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Myung-soo had requested the change to free troops for flood recovery operations in the south.
“The height of what we do wearing the uniform is caring for the people in our charge. I think that's the absolute height of what we do,” he said, adding that the training will proceed.
BY LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
