3 dead in Daegu apartment fire, police suspect arson
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 13:08
A suspected arson fire in an apartment building left three members of a family dead in Daegu.
According to the Daegu Fire and Safety Headquarters, the blaze broke out at around 3:35 a.m. Sunday on the 11th floor of a 17-story apartment building in Sincheon-dong, Dong District, Daegu.
The fire was extinguished in 19 minutes, but three family members were found dead. Two teenage children were discovered inside the home, while their mother was found dead after falling from the veranda. The father was reportedly not at home at the time.
Three other residents suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, and 20 others evacuated on their own.
Police suspect arson as the cause of the fire, noting that multiple ignition points were found inside the apartment. They are investigating the circumstances in cooperation with fire authorities.
The apartment building, built in the 1990s, was not subject to sprinkler installation requirements.
