 Busan bus accident kills 2 pedestrians, sends 2 to hospital
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Busan bus accident kills 2 pedestrians, sends 2 to hospital

Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 18:11
The scene of the car accident in Busan on Aug. 10 [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

The scene of the car accident in Busan on Aug. 10 [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
Two pedestrians were killed and two people were injured after a city bus crash at a crosswalk near Seomyeon Rotary in Busanjin District, Busan, at around 1 p.m. Sunday.
 
The bus driver struck the pedestrians, then traveled about 30 meters (98 feet) before colliding with a motorcycle stopped at a traffic light.
 

Related Article

 
The pedestrians, who were crossing at the signal, were taken to a hospital in an unresponsive state but were later pronounced dead. The motorcycle driver and a passenger were injured but are not in life-threatening condition.
 
Police said the motorcycle was hit while stationary at the light.
 
The bus driver told police the brakes had failed, forcing them to turn toward Choeup instead of continuing on the regular route toward Bujeon-dong, and then struck the pedestrians.
 
Police have asked the National Forensic Service to inspect the vehicle to determine whether a brake failure caused the accident and are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE EUN-JI [[email protected]]
tags Busan bus accident death

More in Social Affairs

Busan bus accident kills 2 pedestrians, sends 2 to hospital

Decision on Google's map data export request postponed again

Bomb threat delays The Boyz concert, authorities clear scene

Co-worker of Sri Lankan laborer tied to forklift hit with assault, harassment charges

Director Park Chan-wook expelled from the Writers Guild of America for violating union rules

Related Stories

Wrong place, wrong time

Remains of Israeli woman killed in bus accident to return home Monday

Tesla's Autopilot system is in the spotlight at a Miami trial over a student killed while stargazing

Woman hit by falling teen dies a day after 11-year-old daughter in same incident

Police launch investigation into death of worker at bread making factory
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)