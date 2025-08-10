Busan bus accident kills 2 pedestrians, sends 2 to hospital
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 18:11
Two pedestrians were killed and two people were injured after a city bus crash at a crosswalk near Seomyeon Rotary in Busanjin District, Busan, at around 1 p.m. Sunday.
The bus driver struck the pedestrians, then traveled about 30 meters (98 feet) before colliding with a motorcycle stopped at a traffic light.
The pedestrians, who were crossing at the signal, were taken to a hospital in an unresponsive state but were later pronounced dead. The motorcycle driver and a passenger were injured but are not in life-threatening condition.
Police said the motorcycle was hit while stationary at the light.
The bus driver told police the brakes had failed, forcing them to turn toward Choeup instead of continuing on the regular route toward Bujeon-dong, and then struck the pedestrians.
Police have asked the National Forensic Service to inspect the vehicle to determine whether a brake failure caused the accident and are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances.
