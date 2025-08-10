 Decision on Google's map data export request postponed again
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 16:43
The Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, on May 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The government has postponed its decision on whether to allow Google to export high-precision maps of Korea for a second time.
 
The National Geographic Information Institute (NGII) under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Friday that a meeting of the interagency committee on overseas data exports decided to extend the review period by 60 days.
  

The ministry said the extension came after Google asked for more time to review additional measures to address national security concerns raised by the Korean government.
 
In February, Google applied to export the country’s high-precision basic map — the 1:5,000 scale digital topographic map — overseas. But the NGII postponed its decision at a May meeting, saying further discussion was needed on national security issues.
 
The government is concerned that the maps, which include accurate coordinates, elevations and other geographic data, could reveal the precise locations and structures of military bases, air defense systems and other critical infrastructure.
 
Google argues that, unlike most other countries, it cannot provide high-precision map services in Korea without the export approval. The government rejected similar requests from Google in 2007 and 2016.
 
The issue was expected to surface during recent Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations, though it was not mentioned publicly. It could emerge as an agenda item for the first summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, reportedly set to take place later this month.
 
The Ministry of Land said it will decide on the export request after reviewing the measures proposed by Google in consultation with other relevant ministries.
 
Friday’s meeting was chaired by Director General of the NGII Cho Woo-seok and attended by officials from the Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Unification, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the National Intelligence Service.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
