Paju moves to host first-ever marathon crossing into North

Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 19:16
The North Korean region of Kaesong is seen from Paju, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 14, 2024. [YONHAP]

Paju is moving to host what would be the first-ever marathon running across both South and North Korea since the division of the peninsula. The city says the event will mark the start of inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation efforts at the local government level.
 
Paju Mayor Kim Kyung-il visited the Ministry of Unification on Aug. 7 to submit a request to contact North Korean residents in order to arrange the “Paju–Kaesong DMZ International Peace Marathon,” according to the city government on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
The move comes as the Lee Jae Myung administration has taken steps to ease inter-Korean tensions, including halting cross-border propaganda broadcasts and dismantling loudspeakers along the border. Paju officials described the marathon plan as part of a broader effort by border-area local governments to open channels for reconciliation and cooperation.
 
Mayor Kim has envisioned the marathon since 2022 as part of an inter-Korean cooperation initiative, according to the city government.
 
Paju City Mayor Kim Kyung-il visits the Ministry of Unification on Aug. 7 to propose the "Paju-Kaesong DMZ International Peace Marathon." [PAJU CITY]

Under the previous administration’s hard-line stance toward Pyongyang, heightened military tensions in the border area prevented even proposing the idea. With the current government fostering a peace-oriented atmosphere and easing tensions, the city now sees more favorable conditions to move forward.
 
Through its visit to the Unification Ministry, Paju has laid the groundwork for close cooperation with the central government. If the contact request is approved, the city plans to begin working-level talks with the North, secure approval for the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation project, and set the race schedule.
 
“This marathon is a long-held dream of mine,” Kim said. “If it goes ahead as planned, it could open the way for renewed reconciliation, exchange and economic cooperation between the South and North.”
 
He added that the city would work closely with the ministry and formally propose the event to Pyongyang so it could become “an important turning point in solidifying peace between the two Koreas.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
