 Right-wing group investigated for allegedly tearing Chinese national flag banner
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 13:14
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 15. [EPA/YONHAP]

A member of a right-wing civic group is under police investigation after allegedly tearing a Chinese national flag banner printed with the face of Chinese President Xi Jinping near the Chinese Embassy in Seoul.
 
The Namdaemun Police Precinct in Seoul recently sent a summons to Jayu Daehak, or Freedom University, to appear for questioning on Monday. The group had staged a “rally to condemn and monitor election fraud” near the Chinese Embassy in Jung District, central Seoul, at around 8 p.m. on July 22.
 

During the rally, participants allegedly tore a Chinese flag banner printed with the faces of Xi and Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing, an act police say insulted the embassy.
 
Under Article 108 of Korea’s Criminal Act, anyone who insults or defames a foreign envoy dispatched to Korea can face up to three years in prison or confinement.
 
Jayu Daehak was one of the organizations that led rallies opposing the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this year.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
