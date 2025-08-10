Bomb threat delays The Boyz concert, authorities clear scene
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 16:27 Updated: 10 Aug. 2025, 17:07
- YOON SO-YEON
A K-pop concert scheduled to take place at southern Seoul's KSPO Dome was pushed back after authorities received a bomb threat and began search investigations at the venue on Sunday afternoon. Boy band The Boyz, initially set to start the concert at 4 p.m., pushed back the performance to 6 p.m. after no bombs were found at the scene.
"We received a report from authorities that someone has threatened to install bombs at the KSPO Dome," a representative from the concert organizers told reporters on Sunday. "Officials began investigating immediately."
According to the fire department, the Korea Sports Industry Company received a fax letter claiming that explosives were installed at the sports venue in southern Seoul. KSPO&CO alerted the police and firefighters and investigations began straight away.
Some 19 fire trucks and 70 personnel were dispatched to the scene, but no bombs were found at the scene, according to reports.
The boy band was set to hold the last of three Seoul concerts for its "The Blaze" world tour on Sunday. It performed at the KSPO Dome on Friday and Saturday at the same venue.
"We had to push back the opening time for today's performance due to internal maintenance issues," One Hundred Label said in a statement, without specifying reasons.
The agency informed visitors that the concert would start at 6 p.m.
Updated, Aug. 10, 2025: Details of the case added, headline recast.
