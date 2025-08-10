Seeking attention?

The People Power Party (PPP) remains deeply fractured following its decisive defeat in the June presidential election. Triggered by the Jeon Han-gil controversy and lingering uncertainty over former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legacy, factional disputes have surged. Reformist voices seek party renewal, while pro-Yoon conservatives resist accountability, believing public ire is overstated. This internal divide undermines the PPP’s ability to coalesce around a unified platform, raising concerns about its capacity to present a credible alternative to the Democratic Party in the months ahead.