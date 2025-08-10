 Seeking attention?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Seeking attention?

Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 20:31
 
The People Power Party (PPP) remains deeply fractured following its decisive defeat in the June presidential election. Triggered by the Jeon Han-gil controversy and lingering uncertainty over former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legacy, factional disputes have surged. Reformist voices seek party renewal, while pro-Yoon conservatives resist accountability, believing public ire is overstated. This internal divide undermines the PPP’s ability to coalesce around a unified platform, raising concerns about its capacity to present a credible alternative to the Democratic Party in the months ahead.
 
 
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Seeking attention?

Sunday's fortune: Rock out with your relationships

Saturday's fortune: Good luck is Blueming

Friday's fortune: Here we go now with passion and generosity

The day the PPP fell into a well…

Related Stories

Too late to save the barn

Trembling before the knife

'I will become prime minister…'

The road to the confirmation hearing…

Monsoon season… Unpredictable…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)