 Giants' Lee Jung-hoo ties season high with 8-game hitting streak
Korea JoongAng Daily

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo ties season high with 8-game hitting streak

Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 12:55 Updated: 10 Aug. 2025, 15:41
San Francisco Giants center fielder Lee Jung-hoo, right, reacts to a two-run home run hit by second baseman Casey Schmitt against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Oracle Park in California on Aug. 8. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo has matched his season high by hitting safely in his eighth consecutive game.
 
From No. 6 spot in the lineup, Lee batted 1-for-4 in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Saturday.
 

Lee kept his streak alive with an infield single in his final plate appearance in the bottom of the ninth inning.
 
Lee grounded out to third in the second inning and again in the fourth inning, before lining out to left field in the seventh.
 
Then in the ninth, Lee sent a chopper down the third base line that normally would have led to a groundout. But third baseman Brady House had been shading toward the shortstop side — the spot where he had caught Lee's first two grounders — and by the time House got to the ball, Lee was already on first base for his first hit of the game.
 
Lee's batting average for the season remained at .258, but he is hitting .375 in eight games in August.
 
Lee also had an eight-game streak from March 29 to April 7. His career high is an 11-game run from his rookie campaign in 2024.
 
 

Yonhap
