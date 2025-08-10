LAFC's Son Heung-min makes MLS debut in 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 13:01 Updated: 10 Aug. 2025, 15:54
Son Heung-min earned a penalty in his MLS debut for Los Angeles FC, helping the club salvage a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Saturday.
Son, who joined LAFC last week after a decade-long stint with Tottenham Hotspur, came on as a substitute in the 61st minute when the score was at 1-1, with the opening goal from Chicago Fire's Carlos Teran in the 10th minute and an equalizer from Ryan Hollingshead in the 19th minute.
LAFC conceded another goal to Jonathan Bamba in the 70th minute, but the club found the opportunity to level again after Son was fouled inside the penalty box by Teran in the 76th minute. Denis Bouanga stepped up and finished the job in an eventual 2-2 draw.
Saturday's match marks Son's first time playing a club football game outside European leagues.
Son, 33, started his pro career with Bundesliga club Hamburger SV in 2010 and moved to fellow German team Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2013, before embarking on his Spurs career that lasted from 2015 to 2025, during which he racked up 173 goals and 101 assists across 454 appearances and ended Spurs' 17-year trophy drought by winning the 2024-25 Europa League.
Son joined LAFC for an MLS record $26.5 million transfer fee with a contract through 2026, including an option for 2028 and an additional option through June 2029.
“My fitness is great,” Son said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I came here to play and I’m ready to play. There’s some preparation work to be done and I’ll work with the coach and staff to get on the pitch as fast as possible.”
Son was linked to a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, but he credited General Manager John Thorrington with convincing him to make the move to Los Angeles.
LAFC, founded in 2014 and debuting in the MLS in 2018, won the MLS Cup in 2022 and secured the Supporters' Shield — an annual award given to the MLS team with the best regular season record — in 2019 and 2022.
The club has seen high-profile players who joined the squad at the end of their careers, including Gareth Bale, who played from 2022 to 2023.
Son also reunited with LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who played alongside the Korean midfielder for nine years at Tottenham.
Son's arrival in Los Angeles is seen as a significant moment for the Korean American community, which the Pew Research Center estimates at over 320,000 in the greater Los Angeles area.
Apple TV broadcast Saturday's match. Son's popularity in the MLS has already been visible, with the Korean star ranking second in MLS shirt sales after Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.
With Saturday's draw, LAFC moved up to fifth in the Western Conference with 10 wins, seven draws and six losses at 37 points, while Chicago sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10 wins, six draws and nine losses.
Son will have a shorter season than he did in the Premier League as the 2025 MLS regular campaign runs through October, with the playoffs lasting through December.
LAFC next face New England on Aug. 16.
