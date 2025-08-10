Disability rights activist Stacey Park Milbern becomes first Korean American on U.S. currency
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 18:55
A new U.S. quarter honoring Korean American disability rights activist Stacey Park Milbern (1987-2020), will enter circulation on Monday, making her the first Korean American to appear on U.S. currency.
The U.S. Mint announced on Friday that it had shipped the Milbern quarter to Federal Reserve Banks and coin terminals nationwide for distribution starting Monday.
The coin is the 19th design in the Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, which since 2022 has issued five coins each year celebrating the achievements of women pioneers.
The obverse bears the image of George Washington, while the reverse depicts Milbern in a bob haircut and glasses, seated in a motorized wheelchair and delivering a speech.
Milbern, the eldest of three children, was born in 1987 to her father Joel Milbern, a U.S. serviceman stationed in Korea, and her mother Jean Milbern.
Stacey Park Milbern was diagnosed at birth with a degenerative muscle disease and grew up hearing her parents’ encouragement that she was “no different from other kids.” In fourth grade, after an injury from a fall, she began to recognize the differences in her physical condition.
Milbern started blogging about the inconveniences and injustices she experienced as a person with a disability and pointed out areas for improvement. Her writing resonated widely, and she gained recognition as a young disability rights advocate.
In 2007, at the age of 20, she played a key role in persuading the North Carolina state government to include disability history in the public high school curriculum.
After graduating from Methodist University and Mills College, she moved to California at 23, advocating for the rights of people with disabilities, people of color and the LGBTQ community. In 2014, the Obama administration appointed her to the President's Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.
While battling kidney cancer in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, Milbern organized the distribution of masks and other essential supplies to vulnerable communities. Her health deteriorated, and she died on May 19, 2020, her 33rd birthday.
The Mint plans to produce at least 300 million Milbern quarters, with the number possibly reaching 700 million. Given that quarters minted in the 1970s still circulate today, Americans are likely to see her image in everyday use for the next 50 years.
Other honorees in this year’s program include journalist and civil rights activist Ida Wells (1862-1931), Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low (1860-1927), astronomer Vera Rubin (1928-2016) and tennis player Althea Gibson (1927-2003).
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
