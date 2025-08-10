More in World

Disability rights activist Stacey Park Milbern becomes first Korean American on U.S. currency

'MASGA' gets boost with bipartisan U.S. bill to open market to allies

U.S. allegedly sought increase in Korea's defense spending, draft shows

$7K worth of Labubu dolls stolen from Los Angeles store

Zelensky rejects formally ceding Ukrainian territory, says Kyiv must be part of any negotiations