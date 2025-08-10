 Newsom calls Trump's $1B UCLA settlement offer extortion, says California won't bow
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Newsom calls Trump's $1B UCLA settlement offer extortion, says California won't bow

Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 12:55
Accompanied by California and Texas lawmakers, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in support of the Texas Democratic lawmakers for their nearly weeklong walkout to block a vote on a congressional redistricting plan sought by U.S. President Donald Trump, during a news conference in Sacramento on Aug. 8. [AP/YONHAP]

Accompanied by California and Texas lawmakers, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in support of the Texas Democratic lawmakers for their nearly weeklong walkout to block a vote on a congressional redistricting plan sought by U.S. President Donald Trump, during a news conference in Sacramento on Aug. 8. [AP/YONHAP]

 
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Saturday that a $1 billion settlement offer by the Donald Trump administration for UCLA amounted to political extortion to which the state will not bow.
 
The University of California says it is reviewing a $1 billion settlement offer by the Trump administration for UCLA after the government froze hundreds of millions of dollars in funding over pro-Palestinian protests.
 

Related Article

UCLA, which is part of the University of California system, said this week the government froze $584 million in funding. Trump has threatened to cut federal funds for universities over student protests against U.S. ally Israel's military assault on Gaza.
 
“Donald Trump has weaponized the DOJ [Department of Justice] to kneecap America's No. 1 public university system — freezing medical & science funding until @UCLA pays his $1 billion ransom,” the office of Newsom, a Democrat, said in a post.
 
“California won't bow to Trump's disgusting political extortion,” it added.
 
“This isn't about protecting Jewish students — it's a billion-dollar political shakedown from the pay-to-play president.”
 
The government alleges universities, including UCLA, allowed antisemitism during the protests and, in doing so, violated Jewish and Israeli students' civil rights. The White House had no immediate comment beyond the offer.
 
Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly equates their criticism of Israel's war in Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories with antisemitism, and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.
 
Experts have raised free speech and academic freedom concerns over the Republican president's threats. The University of California says paying such a large settlement would “completely devastate” the institution.
 
Large demonstrations took place at UCLA last year. Last week, UCLA agreed to pay over $6 million to settle a lawsuit by some students and a professor who alleged antisemitism. It was also sued this year over a 2024 violent mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters.
 
Rights advocates have noted a rise in antisemitism, anti-Arab bias and Islamophobia due to conflict in the Middle East. The Trump administration has not announced equivalent probes into Islamophobia.
 
The government has settled its probes with Columbia University, which agreed to pay over $220 million, and Brown University, which said it will pay $50 million. Both accepted certain government demands. Settlement talks with Harvard University are ongoing.

Reuters
tags UCLA Donald Trump Gavin Newsom

More in World

'MASGA' gets boost with bipartisan U.S. bill to open market to allies

U.S. allegedly sought increase in Korea's defense spending, draft shows

$7K worth of Labubu dolls stolen from Los Angeles store

Zelensky rejects formally ceding Ukrainian territory, says Kyiv must be part of any negotiations

CDC shooter believed Covid vaccine made him suicidal, his father tells police

Related Stories

Passion versus numbers (KOR)

Trump still intends for reciprocal tariffs to kick in on April 2, White House says

What if a leader cheats his people? (KOR)

Trump hints at hiking auto tariff higher as White House doubles down on key campaign pledges

Gov't to hold emergency meeting as U.S. announces reciprocal tariffs on Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)