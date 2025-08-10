U.S. allegedly sought increase in Korea's defense spending, draft shows
Published: 10 Aug. 2025, 13:34 Updated: 10 Aug. 2025, 17:00
WASHINGTON — The Donald Trump administration considered demanding that Korea increase its defense spending to 3.8 percent of its GDP (GDP) during trade negotiations with the United States, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Citing an early draft of the Korea-U.S. agreement that it obtained, the Washington Post wrote that the Trump administration, which frequently used tariffs as "the Swiss Army knife of diplomacy" to achieve national security goals, wanted Seoul to raise its defense budget — which stood at 2.6 percent of GDP last year — to 3.8 percent.
The United States also reportedly sought an increase in Korea’s share of the cost of stationing some 28,500 U.S. troops in the country and included a request for Seoul to issue a political statement supporting the “flexibility of USFK [U.S. Forces Korea] force posture to better deter China while continuing to deter [North Korea]."
It remains unclear whether the U.S. government actually made such demands in the trade negotiations. The joint announcement of a trade agreement by the two governments on July 30 did not mention security issues, and Seoul said at the time that defense cost-sharing had not been discussed during the talks.
However, the Washington Post report suggests that the Trump administration wanted explicit commitments from Seoul on boosting defense spending, increasing its contribution to the cost of U.S. troops in Korea and expanding strategic flexibility. This raises the possibility that such demands could be formalized at the Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for Aug. 25 in Washington.
In response to a reporter's question on Thursday about the meaning of modernizing the Korea-U.S. alliance, Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said modernization includes adapting the alliance’s combined defense posture to ensure credible deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, deepening interoperability and expanding cooperation across all domains, including land, sea, air and cyberspace.
Her reference to deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and beyond was interpreted as implying that the alliance’s goals also include countering China’s attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region by force.
"We are really trying to do everything that we can as a department to reorient to that theater and make sure that we're countering the China threat," she said.
Referring to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's reference to the Indo-Pacific as a "priority" theater, Wilson highlighted the focus of the Korea-U.S. alliance in deterring North Korean aggression, but also in responding to the broader regional security environment.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post report said that the Trump administration "planned to push several governments including Taiwan, India and Indonesia to increase their defense spending or to buy more U.S. military hardware."
"President Donald Trump’s freewheeling use of tariffs as a tool of American power may have been more extensive than was publicly known," read the report. "The latest sign that Trump views tariffs as the Swiss Army knife of diplomacy came this week, when he threatened to impose a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods to compel New Delhi to halt Russian oil purchases that the U.S. says support Russia’s war in Ukraine."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYOUNG-GU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
