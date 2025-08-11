 Industrial accidents in Gyeonggi leave one dead, one critically injured
Industrial accidents in Gyeonggi leave one dead, one critically injured

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 15:46
A steel beam manufacturing plant in Gwangju, Gyeonggi where an accident involving a worker struck by a steel beam resulted in a death on Aug. 11. [GYEONGGI FIRE AND DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

Two separate industrial accidents occurred in southern Gyeonggi on Monday morning, leaving one worker dead and another critically injured.
 
At around 7:25 a.m. in Gosan-dong, Gwangju, Gyeonggi, a man in his 40s was killed after being struck by a steel beam at a steel beam manufacturing plant, according to police and fire authorities.
 

The incident occurred while workers were using a forklift to load beams onto a freight truck. Police believe one of the beams fell from the truck and struck the worker, who was standing nearby.
 
Just 12 minutes earlier, at 7:13 a.m., a man in his 40s employed by a subcontractor was severely injured at an auto parts manufacturing plant in Manho-ri, Poseung-eup, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. He became trapped in a machine while inspecting a robot unit, which reportedly activated unexpectedly, trapping his upper body.
 
The injured worker was airlifted to Ajou University Hospital in Suwon and remains in critical condition. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of both incidents, including whether workplace safety regulations were followed.
 
An auto parts manufacturing plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, where a worker was severely injured on Aug. 11. [GYEONGGI FIRE AND DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
