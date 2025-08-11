KT Q2 profit beats expectations on robust core businesses

Korea's No. 2 mobile carrier KT on Monday reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on the back of solid growth in its core businesses.Net profit came to 733.3 billion won ($527.6 million) in the April-June period, up 78.6 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 683.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.Operating profit for the second quarter jumped 105.4 percent on-year to 1.01 trillion won. Revenue increased 13.5 percent to 7.42 trillion won.The company attributed the strong performance to its flagship mobile business, which saw sales rise 1.6 percent from a year earlier on the back of growth in fifth-generation (5G) subscriptions.The number of 5G users accounted for 79.5 percent of its total mobile subscriptions.Fixed-line business sales rose 1.4 percent over the cited period on the back of increased internet service users, along with higher sales in media and internet protocol television (IPTV) services.The number of IPTV subscribers reached 9.49 million in the second quarter, compared to 9.42 million a year earlier.KT said it will continue to work on transforming into what it calls an "AICT" company, a fusion of AI, telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT).Shares of KT closed at 54,100 won, up 0.74 percent from the previous session, outperforming the broader Kospi's 0.1 percent decrease. The second-quarter report was released during market hours.Yonhap