Korean Air to cram extra — smaller — seat in each economy row
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 19:31
Korean Air passengers flying economy on revamped Boeing 777-300ER jets starting September will find an extra seat in each row — and one less inch — as the airline adds a new premium economy cabin.
The change increases each row from nine seats to 10, reducing seat width from 18.1 inches to 17.1 inches.
Korean Air announced on Aug. 5 that it would invest 300 billion won ($210 million) to upgrade 11 Boeing 777-300ER jets and add premium economy seats.
The existing layout of eight first-class seats, 56 business-class seats and 227 economy-class seats — 291 in total — will be replaced with 40 business-class, 40 premium economy and 248 economy seats, for a total of 328.
The addition of 40 premium economy seats and 21 more economy seats means the cabin will be more densely packed, with each seat 1 inch narrower.
The airline said the move reflects global trends rather than a purely profit-driven decision.
“Many global carriers operating the same aircraft type already use this seat arrangement,” a Korean Air spokesperson said.
Of 25 major global airlines with the 777-300ER, 18 use the 3-4-3 economy configuration while seven keep the 3-3-3 layout, according to Korean Air.
The airline added that the new seats are slimmer, giving passengers a perception of more space.
Concerns over shrinking economy seats have been a long-running issue worldwide, with some passenger advocacy groups calling for minimum seat-size regulations.
Several international airlines adopted 17-inch-wide seats before Korean Air, prompting pushback from travelers.
In 2022, U.S.-based FlyersRights petitioned the Federal Aviation Administration to set minimum seat dimensions, arguing that smaller seats could hinder emergency evacuations, increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis and encroach on personal space.
The case went to court, but in 2023, a U.S. judge ruled that mandatory size rules were not necessary. The judge noted that while many seats were uncomfortably narrow, there was no conclusive proof they were dangerously small.
Some experts warn that average body sizes have increased while seat dimensions have moved in the opposite direction.
A December 2024 study by Lee Hwa-yeon, a professor of aviation services at Honam University, found that between 1979 and 2021, the average height and waist circumference of Korean men and women grew.
Men’s waists expanded by 7.3 to 12.9 centimeters (2.8 to 5 inches), and women’s by 3.6 to 5.6 centimeters, while average height increased by up to 9.3 centimeters for men and 8.1 centimeters for women.
“Narrower seats that increase cabin density not only cause discomfort but could also raise safety risks, such as more severe cases of economy-class syndrome,” Lee said in a phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, referring to clotting in the legs occasionally seen on flights.
Some consumers fear that with the merger of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, which will leave only one full-service carrier in Korea, the 17-inch seat width could become standard.
The Fair Trade Commission in February 2022 approved the merger on the condition that the carriers return the traffic rights to 40 routes for 10 years after the deal and maintain service quality, including seat pitch. Industry observers expect the reconfigured 777-300ERs will avoid those 40 routes.
“We will fully comply with the corrective measures ordered by the Fair Trade Commission,” a Korean Air spokesperson said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY LEE SU-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
