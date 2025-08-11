Melona madness

Binggrae announced on August 11 that it had successfully concluded the run of its pop-up store in Taipei, Taiwan, from Aug. 9 to 10. Visitors had the chance to sample Binggrae's products such as Melona and Banana Milk. Recently, the food manufacturer has expanded its presence in Taiwan through major retail channels including Costco, 7-Eleven and PX Mart.[YONHAP]