Nvidia, AMD to pay 15% of China chip sale revenues to U.S., Financial Times reports

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to give the U.S. government 15 percent of their revenues from chip sales in China, under an arrangement to obtain export licenses for the semiconductors, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.The revenue share applies to Nvidia's H20 chips and AMD's MI308 chips, the report said, citing a U.S. official, noting that the Trump administration had yet to determine how to use the money.The chipmakers agreed to the arrangement as a condition for obtaining export licenses for the Chinese market that were granted last week, Financial Times reported.Nvidia follows rules the U.S. government sets for its participation in worldwide markets, an Nvidia spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement. "While we haven't shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide."AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The Commerce Department started issuing licenses to Nvidia to export its H20 chips to China last week, removing a significant hurdle to the artificial intelligence bellwether's access to a key market.The United States last month reversed an April ban on the sale of the H20 chip to China. The company had tailored the microprocessor specially to the Chinese market to comply with the Biden-era AI chip export controls.Reuters