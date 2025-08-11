 Nvidia, AMD to pay 15% of China chip sale revenues to U.S., Financial Times reports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Nvidia, AMD to pay 15% of China chip sale revenues to U.S., Financial Times reports

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 10:42
A 3-D printed miniature model depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese flag and word ″Tariffs″ in this illustration taken on April 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A 3-D printed miniature model depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese flag and word ″Tariffs″ in this illustration taken on April 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Nvidia and AMD have agreed to give the U.S. government 15 percent of their revenues from chip sales in China, under an arrangement to obtain export licenses for the semiconductors, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
 
The revenue share applies to Nvidia's H20 chips and AMD's MI308 chips, the report said, citing a U.S. official, noting that the Trump administration had yet to determine how to use the money.
 

Related Article

 
The chipmakers agreed to the arrangement as a condition for obtaining export licenses for the Chinese market that were granted last week, Financial Times reported.
 
Nvidia follows rules the U.S. government sets for its participation in worldwide markets, an Nvidia spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement. "While we haven't shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide."
 
AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The Commerce Department started issuing licenses to Nvidia to export its H20 chips to China last week, removing a significant hurdle to the artificial intelligence bellwether's access to a key market.
 
The United States last month reversed an April ban on the sale of the H20 chip to China. The company had tailored the microprocessor specially to the Chinese market to comply with the Biden-era AI chip export controls.

Reuters
tags Nvidia AMD Chip sale China The United States

More in Tech

Yes24 website down again only 2 months after ransomware attack

Nvidia, AMD to pay 15% of China chip sale revenues to U.S., Financial Times reports

Can Tesla, Apple revive Samsung’s struggling chip units?

Naver's AI push pays off in Q2 earnings

Samsung and LG Display flex Korea's OLED edge at K-Display 2025

Related Stories

U.S. and China hold second day of tariff talks with no breakthroughs but Trump touts 'great progress'

U.S. licenses Nvidia to export chips to China after Jensen Huang meets Trump

U.S. shift in approach to AI sector could be boom, doom for Korea

China to adjust tariff rates on U.S. goods from May 14, says country's finance ministry

China pushes back at U.S. demands to stop buying Russian and Iranian oil
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)