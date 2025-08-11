Yes24 website down again only 2 months after ransomware attack
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 11:09 Updated: 11 Aug. 2025, 12:14
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Book and ticket seller Yes24's website went down again on Monday, just two months after the service suffered a ransomware attack in June.
Yes24's website remains inaccessible as of 10 a.m. Monday morning on all of its services including book and ticket purchases. E-books are also inaccessible, according to reports.
"We suffered a ransomware attack at around 4:30 a.m. today," Yes24 said on Monday. "We have blocked access in case of any further damage and are currently working to recover our security and defense system."
"We are working our best to recover our service using our backup data. We are deeply regretful of the inconvenience and concern we have caused the customers," added the service.
Yes24 said it could not specify a time when the services will resume. Ransomware attacks encrypt data on a computer or server and demand payment in exchange for recovery. Yes24 did not disclose whether the hackers had demanded money or not.
The news comes just two months after the service suffered a five-day outage due to a ransomware hacking attack from June 9 to 13.
Monday's freeze has panicked the fans of K-pop rock band DAY6. The quartet's general ticket sales for its "The Decade" tour concert were set to open on Monday at 8 p.m.
Ticket sales for wheelchair seats were opened on Monday morning and can be booked via phones.
The prior Yes24 attack had also struck the ticket sales of celebrity events held by actor Park bo-gum, boy band Enhypen and rapper B.I, whose organizers had to change the ticket sales schedule due to the incident.
Last month, Yes24 promised 5,000 won ($4) vouchers to all users who made online purchases in the past year, after the five-day disruption.
Update: Yes24 comment added.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
