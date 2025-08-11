 Buldak sauce spices up Panda Express chicken for dynamite flavor
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Buldak sauce spices up Panda Express chicken for dynamite flavor

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 13:25
Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken, center, developed by Samyang Foods and Panda Express [SAMYANG FOODS]

Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken, center, developed by Samyang Foods and Panda Express [SAMYANG FOODS]

 
Gen Z's favorite Buldak ramyeon is coming to Panda Express.
 
Samyang Foods, the manufacturer of Korea's popular Buldak "fire noodles,” has teamed up with the U.S.-based Asian restaurant franchise to jointly launch a new menu based on the popular instant noodle flavor, Samyang said on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
“It combines the intense heat of Buldak sauce with the tangy-sweet flavor of Cantonese-style sweet and sour sauce for a spicy yet refreshing taste,” Samyang Foods said in a press release on Monday.
 
The chicken dish will be available for a limited time through Oct. 7 at select Panda Express locations in 10 U.S. cities.
 
“Buldak's legendary heat is the perfect spark to reinvent an American Chinese favorite,” a Panda Express spokesperson said. “As the first U.S. restaurant brand to partner with Buldak, Panda is proud to introduce Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken — a bold, explosive, and shareable experience that our guests, especially Gen Z, crave. It's the spiciest dish we've ever launched, bringing a new level of heat to our menu like never before.”
 
“Buldak sauce and Panda Express share the belief that food is a universal language that connects the world,” said a Samyang Foods spokesperson. “Through this collaboration, which brings together innovative recipes, creativity, cultural respect and a special kind of heat, we hope to get even closer to consumers worldwide.”
 
Founded in California in 1983, Panda Express operates more than 2,500 restaurants in the United States. Its signature menu items include The Original Orange Chicken and Honey Walnut Shrimp, offering an American take on Chinese cuisine.
 
The spicy Buldak ramyeon has been seeing global popularity since the mid-2010s as the product built a reputation for its flaming hot flavor.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Buldak Samyang Panda Express Chicken Korea

More in Food & Travel

Buldak sauce spices up Panda Express chicken for dynamite flavor

'Korea Accommodation Sale' to hand out 23.6 billion won in discounts for lodgings nationwide

Slow-cooked and savory: Spatula serves up Argentinian dishes with depth and style

10 best Korean ice cream treats to cool you down this summer

Kensington hotels to allow guests to move between Jeju properties with 'flex' package

Related Stories

Buldak blazes way to $700M in exports for Samyang Foods

Buldak Ramen manufacturer to establish first overseas factory in China

Samyang Foods' market cap exceeds 10 trillion won amid Buldak boom

Still hot

Samyang to pump out 2.8 billion Buldak Ramen packages per year after new factory opens
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)