More in Food & Travel

Buldak sauce spices up Panda Express chicken for dynamite flavor

'Korea Accommodation Sale' to hand out 23.6 billion won in discounts for lodgings nationwide

Slow-cooked and savory: Spatula serves up Argentinian dishes with depth and style

10 best Korean ice cream treats to cool you down this summer

Kensington hotels to allow guests to move between Jeju properties with 'flex' package