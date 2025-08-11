'Korea Accommodation Sale' to hand out 23.6 billion won in discounts for lodgings nationwide
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 10:03
- YOON SO-YEON
The government will start handing out 800,000 lodging coupons that can allow up to a 50,000 won ($36) discount on the cost of booking accommodation in Korea.
The autumn season of the "2025 Korea Accommodation Sale Festa" will begin on Aug. 20 and last through Oct. 30, followed by the winter season that starts on Nov. 3 to run through Dec. 7, giving out a total of 23.6 billion won in discounts, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
During the event, travelers can download a discount coupon through a travel agency's website and get discounts of between 20,000 won and 50,000 won for a night's stay, depending on the region they're traveling in. A total of 800,000 regular coupons and an additional 72,000 coupons for accommodation in disaster-hit regions will be given out during the period.
Any traveler staying in accommodation outside of the greater Seoul area — Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi — can get a 20,000 won discount for lodgings that cost less than 70,000 won and a 30,000 won discount for those that cost over 70,000 won.
For travelers heading to areas that have been declared special disaster regions by the government, they can get 30,000 won off accommodation priced at under 70,000 won and 50,000 won off lodgings priced at more than 70,000 won.
Discounts cannot be used on unlicensed accommodation facilities. A person can only receive one coupon per season, which will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. The event will officially begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20.
After downloading their coupon, people must book their stay by 7 a.m. the following morning or their coupon will be canceled. A canceled coupon can be downloaded again the next day from 10 a.m.
Details of the travel agencies that take part and the disaster regions can be found at the Korea Tourism Organization's website.
