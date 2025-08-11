A house befitting its master: Imcheonggak in Andong (KOR)

Seokju Lee Sang-ryong (1858–1932), a first-generation independence activist, went into exile in Manchuria in 1911 at age 53. There he organized independence groups and founded the Shinheung Military Academy, which trained numerous independence fighters. As the eldest descendant of the head family of Imcheonggak in Andong, he lived by the creed that the nation came before clan. He liquidated a vast fortune, including the head family house, to fund the struggle for independence.Imcheonggak is revered as both a cradle of the independence movement and a rare treasure of traditional Korean architecture. The house sits on a rise above the Nakdong River and takes its name from “facing the clear waters.” Built in 1519 by Lee Myeong of the Goseong Yi clan, it is among the oldest surviving(traditional Korean-style house) in Korea and was once the largest, with more than 120 rooms. In 1941, the colonial authorities routed a railway directly in front of the residence and demolished the outer servants’ quarters and ancillary buildings, leaving roughly 70 rooms.Although erected in the early Joseon period, the house preserves features associated with Goryeo-era dwellings. The women’s quarters, middle quarters, men’s quarters and(servants’ quarters situated to the front and rear) are joined under a continuous roof. In plan, the compound is shaped like the Chinese character "用" (yong, “to use”), enclosing five courtyards. One defining trait is the presence of more than 20 formal two-story rooms. The natural change in elevation creates areas where three levels appear to coexist. By contrast, most surviving hanok from late Joseon are single-story complexes, so Imcheonggak’s compact multilevel scheme recalls a tradition otherwise lost.A well once served the courtyard of the(quarters reserved for men and guests). Over time, the male heads moved to a detached pavilion called Gunjajeong and yielded the sarangchae to the women of the household. Nine independence patriots were born in the well room, an apt symbol of how the house and owner resembled one another. Imcheonggak kept long traditions while embracing modest innovations, and it is not by chance that a household of orthodox Confucian scholars stood at the forefront of change. True to the meaning of "Gunjajeong" — a place for exemplary conduct — the family answered the call of the times as independence fighters.Marking the 80th anniversary of Liberation, restoration work, including railway rerouting, is nearing completion, and the Seoul Museum of History is mounting an exhibition titled “State Councilor Lee Sang-ryong and Imcheonggak.”1세대 독립운동가 석주 이상룡(1858~1932)은 53세인 1911년 만주로 망명해 독립단체를 조직하고 신흥무관학교를 세워 숱한 독립투사를 양성했다. 그는 경북 안동 임청각의 종손으로 “가문보다 조국이 우선”이라는 대의를 지키며, 종가마저 처분한 막대한 전 재산을 독립 자금으로 쾌척했다.독립운동의 성소 임청각은 한옥 건축으로도 더없이 소중한 문화유산이다. 낙동강변 경치 좋은 언덕에 자리해 임청(臨淸)이라 이름지었다. 1519년 고성 이씨 이명이 창건했으니 500년 넘는 가장 오래된 한옥이고, 원래 120여 칸 규모로 가장 큰 주택이었다. 1941년 일제는 의도적으로 중앙선 철도를 집 앞에 부설하면서 50여 칸의 외행랑과 부속채를 훼철해 70여 칸만 남았다.비록 조선 초에 지었으나 이 집은 고려 주택의 유풍을 보존한 거의 유일한 사례로 더욱 중요하다. 안채, 중채, 사랑채, 행랑채 등 여러 건물이 하나의 지붕으로 연결된 특이한 구조다. 전체로 보면 용(用)자형으로 마당만도 5개나 된다. 더욱 큰 특징은 정식 2층 방이 20여 칸이나 되는 2층 한옥이라는 점이다. 지형의 높이차까지 더해져 어떤 부분은 3개 층이 공존하기도 한다. 현존 한옥은 거의 조선 후기 것으로 여러 건물이 분산된 단층집 일색이다. 이처럼 집약적이고 중층적인 구성은 사라진 고려 한옥의 전통이다.사랑 마당에 우물이 있었다. 남자 주인들은 별당인 군자정(君子亭)으로 거처를 옮기고 사랑채를 여주인들에게 넘겨주었다. 이곳의 우물방에서 9명의 독립 유공자들이 태어났다. 집과 주인은 서로 닮는다. 임청각은 오래된 전통을 유지하면서 작은 혁신을 거듭해왔다. 정통 유림인 석주 가문이 혁신의 선봉에 선 것은 우연이 아니다. 그들은 별당 이름대로 시대가 요구했던 군자, 바로 독립투사가 되었다. 광복 80주년을 맞아 철도 이설 등 복원 작업을 마무리하고 서울역사박물관에서 ‘국무령 이상룡과 임청각’ 전시회도 열린다.