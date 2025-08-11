USFK commander hints at possible troop reduction (KOR)

Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), suggested a possible reduction in U.S. troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula. In his first press briefing since taking office on Aug. 8, Brunson said that there needs to be changes to USFK, adding that what matters is not the number of troops, but military capability. He openly discussed the idea of reducing the current 28,500 troops in Korea while deploying advanced weapons, such as F-35 fighter jets, under the concept of “strategic flexibility.”This aligns with the U.S. Department of Defense's broader plan to use USFK not only for deterrence against North Korea but also to counter China. Brunson warned that Beijing’s attempts to turn the Yellow Sea into an “internal sea” could infringe on Korea’s sovereignty, arguing that USFK’s role in containing China also serves Korea’s interests.The Donald Trump administration has repeatedly raised the possibility of diverting USFK forces under its “alliance modernization” agenda. That Brunson — the operational commander on the peninsula — mentioned a potential drawdown is notable. The upcoming National Defense Strategy, expected later this month, could include such provisions. Although the U.S. Congress has reaffirmed through the National Defense Authorization Act that USFK should be maintained at current levels, the Trump administration appears ready to reassign troops if deemed necessary. Brunson’s caution that rushing the transfer of wartime operational control could undermine readiness indicates recognition of the need for time in the process.His remarks come just over two weeks before a Korea-U.S. summit, raising speculation they could be part of a strategy to press Seoul for higher defense cost-sharing. Yet Washington’s strategic shift toward containing China is not new. Korea now faces the burden of planning its security strategy under the assumption that USFK numbers may decline.Seoul must be prepared for unilateral moves or pressure from Trump at the summit. In the early 1970s, the Nixon administration withdrew the U.S. 7th Infantry Division from Korea without Seoul’s consent, while providing support for the modernization of the South Korean military. President Lee Jae Myung should seek to persuade Trump to maintain deterrence through rotational deployments of advanced weapons, while ensuring that any reduction in USFK proceeds at a measured pace. The Korean military, in turn, must strengthen its own capabilities within the alliance framework, reallocating defense budgets to enhance intelligence assets, procure advanced weapons and prepare for the eventual transfer of wartime operational control.제이비어 브런슨 한미연합사령관 겸 주한미군 사령관이 주한미군 감축 가능성을 시사했다. 브런슨 사령관은 지난 8일 취임 후 첫 기자간담회에서 “사령관으로서 주한미군에 변화가 필요하다는 게 내 생각”이라며 “(주한미군의) 숫자가 중요한 것이 아니라 군사적 역량이 중요하다”고 말했다. 주한미군의 ‘전략적 유연성’과 관련해 F-35 전투기 등 첨단 무기를 주한미군에 배치하는 대신 현재 2만8500명 수준인 주한미군 숫자를 줄일 수 있다는 구상을 공개한 것이다.이는 그동안 대북 억제에 한정했던 주한미군 역할을 대중 견제에 활용하겠다는 미 국방부의 ‘큰 그림’과 맥을 같이한다. 브런슨 사령관은 서해에서 영향력 확장을 꾀하는 중국의 이른바 ‘내해화’ 시도에 대해 “한국의 주권이 침해될 수 있다는 점에 유념해야 한다”고 강조했다. 주한미군의 대중 견제가 한국의 국익에도 도움이 된다는 주장이다.트럼프 행정부는 ‘동맹 현대화’라는 명목으로 주한미군 차출 가능성을 지속적으로 언급해 왔다. 이와 관련해 한반도 전장의 현장 사령관인 브런슨이 주한미군 감축 가능성을 언급한 건 예사롭지 않다. 미국이 이달 중 발표 예정인 새 국방전략(NDS)에 이런 내용을 담을 가능성도 없지 않다. 미 의회가 최근 주한미군을 현 수준으로 유지해야 한다는 국방수권법을 확정했지만, 트럼프 행정부는 이에 아랑곳하지 않고 필요할 경우 주한미군 차출을 강행하겠다는 태세다. 다만, 브런슨 사령관이 “전시작전통제권 전환을 앞당기려고 지름길을 택한다면 한반도 전력의 준비 태세를 위태롭게 할 수 있다”고 한 것은 전작권 환수를 위해 시간이 필요하다는 점에서 다행이라 하겠다.브런슨 사령관의 언급은 한·미 정상회담을 보름여 앞두고 나왔다. 그런 점에서 주한미군의 방위비 분담금 증액을 압박하려는 일환일 수 있다. 하지만 미국의 대중 견제 흐름은 어제오늘의 일이 아니다. 우리로서는 주한미군 감축을 전제로 우리 안보 전략을 구상해야 하는 부담이 생겼다.당장 이번 한·미 정상회담에서 트럼프의 일방적 통보나 압박에 대비해야 한다. 미국은 1970년대 초 닉슨 정부 시절, 한국의 뜻과 상관없이 주한미군 7사단을 철수한 적이 있다. 당시 미국은 병력을 줄이면서 그 대신 한국군 현대화 및 전력 강화를 위한 지원을 실행했다. 이재명 대통령은 정상회담에서 미군의 첨단무기 순환 배치를 통한 전력 유지와 함께 우리 군의 대비를 위한 주한미군의 감축 속도 조절 등을 설득해야 한다. 우리 군도 미국의 새 국방전략에 맞춰 한·미 동맹을 토대로 우리 군의 자강력을 키우는 노력을 쏟아야 한다. 특히 정보 획득 자산과 첨단무기 도입 등을 위해 국방 예산을 조정하는 한편, 전시작전통제권 이전에도 대비해야 한다.