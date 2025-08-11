소비자가 피부로 느끼기 시작한 관세 부담
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 09:15
After a Lag, Consumers Begin to Feel the Pinch of Tariffs
Companies are starting to shift more tariff-related costs onto consumers.
Many businesses chose to absorb the additional tax during the early days of President Donald Trump’s trade war. But evidence is emerging that they are running out of options to keep prices stable in the face of deteriorating profit margins, suggesting that the tariffs could have a more pronounced effect on prices in the months ahead.
Government data shows that prices rose in June on items heavily exposed to tariffs, such as home furnishings, toys and appliances.
And in recent days―before Trump announced tariffs for much of the world Thursday night ―Adidas, Procter & Gamble, Stanley Black & Decker and other large corporations told investors that they either had increased prices or planned to do so soon to offset the tariff costs. Companies like Walmart and toymakers Hasbro and Mattel had already warned that tariffs would lead to higher prices.
“We have no interest in running a lower-margin business, particularly due to tariffs,” Richard Westenberger, the chief financial officer of Carter’s, a children’s apparel maker, said on a call with analysts July 25. “And if this is something that’s going to be a permanent increase to our cost structure, we have to find a way to cover it.”
Economists have been watching for signs of tariff-related price increases since Trump rolled out his trade policy in the spring. But inflation remained relatively muted, defying expectations and prompting the White House to declare that those who predicted the tariffs would elevate prices were mistaken.
Even some forecasters are acknowledging that the tariffs have taken longer to work their way through to consumer prices than initially anticipated. Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, said Wednesday that the process might be “slower than expected at the beginning.”
“We think we have a long way to go to really understand exactly how it will be,” he said.
Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo, said the next three to six months would be “crunch time,” as more tariff rates solidified.
“Businesses are grappling with the fact that tariffs are here to stay, and as there’s more certainty around a higher tariff environment, they are going to be more willing and able to adjust their prices,” she said. “We’re getting to a point where you’re going to start to see those feed through.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/02/business/trump-tariffs-consumer-prices.html
기업이 점점 더 많은 관세 관련 비용을 소비자에게 전가하기 시작했다.
도널드 트럼프 대통령의 무역 전쟁 초기에 많은 기업은 추가 세금을 자체적으로 흡수하는 선택을 했다. 그러나 수익성 악화 속에서 가격을 안정적으로 유지할 선택지가 줄어들고 있다는 증거가 나타나고 있으며, 이는 앞으로 몇 달 안에 관세가 물가에 더 뚜렷한 영향을 미칠 수 있음을 시사한다.
미국 정부 자료에 따르면 가구, 장난감, 가전제품 등 관세 영향을 크게 받는 품목들의 가격이 6월에 상승한 것으로 나타났다.
트럼프 대통령이 목요일 밤(8월7일) 전 세계 상당수 국가에 대한 관세를 발표하기 전인 최근, 아디다스, 프록터앤갬블(P&G), 스탠리 블랙앤데커 등의 대기업들은 투자자에게 관세 비용을 상쇄하기 위해 이미 가격을 인상했거나 조만간 인상할 계획임을 밝혔다. 앞서 월마트와 장난감 제조업체 하스브로, 마텔 등도 이미 관세가 가격 인상으로 이어질 것이라고 경고했다.
아동복 제조사인 카터스의 최고재무책임자(CFO) 리처드 웨스텐버거는 “관세 때문에 마진이 낮은 사업을 할 생각은 없다”고 지난 7월 25일 애널리스트들과의 통화에서 말했다. 또 “만약 우리 비용 구조에 (관세가) 영구적인 상승 요인이 된다면, 이를 보전할 방법을 찾아야 한다”고 전했다.
경제학자들은 트럼프 대통령이 올 봄에 통상 정책을 발표한 이후 관세로 인한 가격 인상 징후를 주시해 왔다. 그러나 인플레이션은 예상보다 비교적 미미하게 나타났고, 이에 따라 백악관은 관세가 물가를 끌어올릴 것이라고 예측한 이들이 틀렸다고 주장했다.
일부 경제 전문가들까지 관세 영향이 소비자가에 반영되기까지 처음 예상보다 시간이 더 오래 걸리고 있다는 점을 인정하고 있다. 제롬 파월 연방준비제도(Fed) 의장은 지난 수요일(8월6일) “관세 효과가 처음 예상했던 것보다 더딜 수 있다”고 말했다.
파월 의장은 “앞으로 정확히 어떻게 될지 제대로 이해하려면 아직 갈 길이 멀다”고 덧붙였다.
웰스파고의 이코노미스트 사라 하우스는 더 많은 관세율이 확정되면서, 앞으로 3~6개월이 중대 시점이 될 것이라고 짚었다.
그는 “기업은 관세가 일시적인 것이 아니라는 현실에 대응하고 있고, 높은 관세 환경이 더욱 확실해질수록 가격을 조정하려는 의지와 여력이 커질 것”이라고 말했다. 또 “이제 이 영향이 실제로 반영되는 시점이 왔다”고 설명했다.
WRITTN BY SYDNEY EMBER AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
