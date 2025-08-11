Blackpink may release first EP in 3 years this November
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 19:23
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Girl group Blackpink is reportedly releasing its first new album in three years this November, according to a report by local news outlet Mydaily.
"Blackpink is releasing an EP in November, not a single," read the report released Monday.
"This would be Blackpink's first new album in three years since 'Born Pink' was released in September 2022. They have already finished shooting the photos and they will start recording the song in two months."
The album was initially set for an October release but was pushed back, according to an anonymous source cited by the report.
YG Entertainment, the girl group's agency, neither denied nor confirmed the report.
"We will announce the news through our promotions," an agency official told reporters regarding the report.
Blackpink released its new digital single "Jump" on July 11 and performed the song for the first time during the inaugural concert of its "Deadline" world tour.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)