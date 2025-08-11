'By your side': BTS's Jin wraps up world tour with Amsterdam concert
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 13:01
- KIM JU-YEON
BTS's Jin promised fans to always be by their side at the final concert of his first worldwide tour as a solo artist in Amsterdam, the singer's agency BigHit Music said Monday.
The Amsterdam concert on Sunday wrapped up Jin's "RunSeokjin Ep. Tour," held to celebrate the release of the BTS member's solo debut EP, "Happy"(2024), and his second EP, "Echo."
The fan concert tour began with a performance in Goyang, Gyeonggi, in June and spanned 18 concerts in nine cities in Korea, Japan, the United States and Europe.
"The RunSeokjin Ep. Tour" marked many firsts for Jin and for the Korean music industry.
He was the first Korean solo singer to perform at the O2 arena in London and also drew the largest crowd for K-pop act to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. He also sold out the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, for the first time, according to BigHit Music.
His finale concert in the Ziggo Dome in the Dutch capital was livestreamed in theaters in more than 80 countries.
There, Jin told ARMY — the collective name for BTS fans — that he will "be by your side, so stay by my side, too."
Jin released his first EP, "Happy," in November 2024 after completing his military service in June that year.
He and the other BTS members are set to release new music and embark on a world tour in 2026, marking the first time in four years that the boy band will perform live and release an album as a full unit.
