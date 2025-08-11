More in K-pop

Jeon Somi is 'Chaotic & Confused' but ever confident with new EP

The Boyz' world tour performance in Seoul delayed due to bomb threat

2PM's Jun. K to release new solo album 'Dear my muse'

R. Tee launches RTST Label to elevate Korea's emerging electronic music scene

IU to host fan meet and greet 'Bye, Summer' on Sept. 13 and 14