Twice's Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu create picture book for pediatric patients

Jeon Somi opens pop-up store for EP 'Chaotic & Confused' — in pictures

P1Harmony blasts off for first show of space-themed world tour

Court orders YouTuber to pay 30 million won to NewJeans for sexual harassment

SHINee's Key goes for 'weird' with eerie album 'Hunter'

Related Stories

Jeon Somi is 'Chaotic & Confused' but ever confident with new EP

Singer Jeon So-mi to drop first full-length album 'XOXO' at 6 p.m.

Singer Jeon Somi to drop her first album 'XOXO' on Oct. 29

Jeon Somi releases teaser posters for 'Game Plan' set to drop in August

Vogue selects singer Jeon Somi as one of 12 style stars for 2022