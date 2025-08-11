Jeon Somi opens pop-up store for EP 'Chaotic & Confused' — in pictures

Jeon Somi during a press event for the release of her second EP “Chaotic & Confused,” at the Factorial Seongsu building in eastern Seoul on Aug. 11. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jeon Somi opened a pop-up store on Monday at the Factorial Seongsu building in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of her second EP, “Chaotic & Confused.”
That same day, she held press event where she greeted reporters and posed for photos as part of the EP’s promotion.
The pop-up, also titled “Chaotic & Confused,” runs from Aug. 11 and reflects the essence of the album’s concept — a chic and sophisticated vibe . The music video for the lead track “Closer” also plays in the background of the store.
The space features a photo zone and various sections showcasing official merchandise. Items on sale include random trading cards, paper bookmark sets, headbands, key rings, hairpins, coasters, hand mirrors, pin button sets, T-shirts, photocard binders and different versions of the album.
“Chaotic & Confused” features five tracks, including the lead track “Closer,” and the B-sides “Escapade,” “Extra,” “Chaotic & Confused” and “Delu.” Jeon Somi actively participated in the album’s production, contributing lyrics to all the songs except “Closer,”” and co-composing “Delu” and “Escapade.”
The EP will be officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
Photos from the event show Jeon Somi posing for the cameras and the interior of the "Chaotic & Confused" pop-up store.
Jeon Somi during a press event for the release of her second EP “Chaotic & Confused,” at the Factorial Seongsu building in eastern Seoul on Aug. 11. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Chaotic & Confused” pop-up store at the Factorial Seongsu building in eastern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jeon Somi’s merchandise sold at the “Chaotic & Confused” pop-up at the Factorial Seongsu building in eastern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
