NCT Wish adds Hyogo, Tokyo dates to Japanese leg of world tour
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 11:07
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band NCT Wish added new dates to its "Into the Wish: Our Wish" world tour in Hyogo and Tokyo, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
NCT Wish added two concerts to be held at the Kobe World Hall on Jan. 3 and 4 and Tokyo's Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium on Jan. 17 and 18, giving the youngest NCT subunit bookings in nine cities across Japan for 17 performances.
The tour is set to begin with three concerts at Incheon's Inspire Arena on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2, followed by performances in Ishikawa on Nov. 8 and 9, Hiroshima on Nov. 15, Kagawa on Nov. 16, Osaka on Nov. 21, 22 and 23, Hokkaido on Nov. 29, Fukuoka on Dec. 18 and 19, Aichi on Dec. 21, 22 and 23, along with the new dates in Tokyo and Hyogo.
After finishing the Japanese leg of the tour, NCT Wish will perform in Hong Kong on Jan. 25, Taipei on Feb. 28, Kuala Lumpur on March 7, Macau on March 21, Bangkok on April 4 and Jakarta on April 11.
More will follow in the future, according to SM Entertainment.
NCT Wish is set to release its third EP “Color” on Sept. 1, with seven tracks including the title track. The band will prerelease one of the songs, “Surf,” on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. The agency describes it as a “summer song.”
