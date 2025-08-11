SHINee's Key goes for 'weird' with eerie album 'Hunter'
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 18:31
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
SHINee’s Key wants you to feel a sense of the uncanny when you hear “Hunter,” the title track of his third full-length album — a horror-infused summer release reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s classic, “Thriller” (1982).
“As I get energized watching many other K-pop idol groups’ youthful performances, I suddenly thought, ‘I wanted to channel this energy into something weird,’” Key said during a press conference ahead of the album’s release on Monday in eastern Seoul. “I guess it’s kind of a rebellious streak kicking in.”
Releasing an album titled “Hunter” while Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” is riding the height of its phenomenal popularity worldwide was an unplanned but welcome coincidence, Key joked.
“You know, the ‘Golden’ high-note challenge is trending now,” he said. Noting that “Strange,” one of the B-sides for the album, features an explosive, high-note chorus, he added, “Maybe the song can ride the tide, too.”
While saying that he feels "honored" for SHINee to be cited as one of the insprations for K-pop groups from "KPop Demon Hunters," he quipped, "We don't fly on private jets, though."
“Hunter” is Key’s third full-length album, which comes about three years after the second full-length album “Gasoline” (2022), and his first new release since “Pleasure Shop,” the third EP launched in September last year.
The album features 10 tracks, including the title track and B-sides “Trap,” “Strange,” “Want Another,” “No Way!,” “Infatuation,” “Glam,” “Picture Frame,” “Perfect Error,” and “Lavender Love.” “Infatuation,” in particular, has virtual boy band Plave’s Eunho as a featuring artist, and Red Velvet’s Seulgi featured on “Perfect Error.”
Hit producer Kenzie participated in the writing of the title track, “Hunter,” a dance pop with a rhythmic guitar riff and strong bass line. Its music video certainly leans into horror elements, with Key writhing on a bathroom floor, dragging what appears to be a body bag, and wearing pale, gothic makeup.
“Although I used to focus more on visual elements and aesthetics than on narratives when shooting music videos before, I wanted a bit more story with this one,” Key said, citing the body-horror film “Substance” (2024) as a reference.
During the press event, the SHINee member reflected on his 17-year journey, noting the dramatic shift in K-pop’s global perception.
“Back when SHINee had a lot of overseas trips, K-pop tended to feel like it’s only for this very small, niche group of fans,” he said. “But now, I think it is being recognized as a genre of music without the kind of prejudice it faced in the past.”
He added that he’s grateful for the heightened perception of Korea on the global stage, which extended to other areas outside K-pop, such as food and cosmetics.
Key premiered “Hunter” for the first time during the SMTown 2025 Live concert in Tokyo on Saturday and Sunday.
The singer will embark on his solo world tour, “2025 Keyland: Uncanny Valley,” with three shows in Seoul on Sept. 26, 27 and 28, which will then bring him to Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 4 and Tokyo on Nov. 29 and 30. Recently, he announced during the KCON LA in Los Angeles that he will hold his first U.S. tour this year.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)