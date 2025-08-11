 SHINee's Key goes for 'weird' with eerie album 'Hunter'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

SHINee's Key goes for 'weird' with eerie album 'Hunter'

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 18:31
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


SHINee's Key poses for photos during a press conference ahead of the release of his third full-length album, ″Hunter,″ in eastern Seoul on Aug. 11. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

SHINee's Key poses for photos during a press conference ahead of the release of his third full-length album, ″Hunter,″ in eastern Seoul on Aug. 11. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
SHINee’s Key wants you to feel a sense of the uncanny when you hear “Hunter,” the title track of his third full-length album — a horror-infused summer release reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s classic, “Thriller” (1982).
 
“As I get energized watching many other K-pop idol groups’ youthful performances, I suddenly thought, ‘I wanted to channel this energy into something weird,’” Key said during a press conference ahead of the album’s release on Monday in eastern Seoul. “I guess it’s kind of a rebellious streak kicking in.”
 

Related Article

Releasing an album titled “Hunter” while Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” is riding the height of its phenomenal popularity worldwide was an unplanned but welcome coincidence, Key joked.
 
“You know, the ‘Golden’ high-note challenge is trending now,” he said. Noting that “Strange,” one of the B-sides for the album, features an explosive, high-note chorus, he added, “Maybe the song can ride the tide, too.”
 
While saying that he feels "honored" for SHINee to be cited as one of the insprations for K-pop groups from "KPop Demon Hunters," he quipped, "We don't fly on private jets, though."
 
SHINee's Key poses for photos during a press conference ahead of the release of his third full-length album, ″Hunter,″ in eastern Seoul on Aug. 11. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

SHINee's Key poses for photos during a press conference ahead of the release of his third full-length album, ″Hunter,″ in eastern Seoul on Aug. 11. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
“Hunter” is Key’s third full-length album, which comes about three years after the second full-length album “Gasoline” (2022), and his first new release since “Pleasure Shop,” the third EP launched in September last year.
 
The album features 10 tracks, including the title track and B-sides “Trap,” “Strange,” “Want Another,” “No Way!,” “Infatuation,” “Glam,” “Picture Frame,” “Perfect Error,” and “Lavender Love.” “Infatuation,” in particular, has virtual boy band Plave’s Eunho as a featuring artist, and Red Velvet’s Seulgi featured on “Perfect Error.”
 
Hit producer Kenzie participated in the writing of the title track, “Hunter,” a dance pop with a rhythmic guitar riff and strong bass line. Its music video certainly leans into horror elements, with Key writhing on a bathroom floor, dragging what appears to be a body bag, and wearing pale, gothic makeup.
 
“Although I used to focus more on visual elements and aesthetics than on narratives when shooting music videos before, I wanted a bit more story with this one,” Key said, citing the body-horror film “Substance” (2024) as a reference.
 
SHINee's Key speaks during a press conference ahead of the release of his third full-length album, ″Hunter,″ in eastern Seoul on Aug. 11. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

SHINee's Key speaks during a press conference ahead of the release of his third full-length album, ″Hunter,″ in eastern Seoul on Aug. 11. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
During the press event, the SHINee member reflected on his 17-year journey, noting the dramatic shift in K-pop’s global perception.
 
“Back when SHINee had a lot of overseas trips, K-pop tended to feel like it’s only for this very small, niche group of fans,” he said. “But now, I think it is being recognized as a genre of music without the kind of prejudice it faced in the past.”
 
He added that he’s grateful for the heightened perception of Korea on the global stage, which extended to other areas outside K-pop, such as food and cosmetics.
 
Key premiered “Hunter” for the first time during the SMTown 2025 Live concert in Tokyo on Saturday and Sunday.
 
The singer will embark on his solo world tour, “2025 Keyland: Uncanny Valley,” with three shows in Seoul on Sept. 26, 27 and 28, which will then bring him to Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 4 and Tokyo on Nov. 29 and 30. Recently, he announced during the KCON LA in Los Angeles that he will hold his first U.S. tour this year.


BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Key SHINee SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

Blackpink may release first EP in 3 years this November

First lady, Vietnamese party chief's wife bond over culture at National Museum

SHINee's Key goes for 'weird' with eerie album 'Hunter'

Court orders YouTuber to pay 30 million won to NewJeans for sexual harassment

P1Harmony blasts off for first show of space-themed world tour

Related Stories

SHINee's Key to release new album 'Pleasure Shop' on his birthday, Sept. 23

SHINee’s Key holding solo online concert in September

SHINee's Key to drop single on Aug. 30, ahead of album release next month

SHINee's Key to drop second EP 'Good & Great' on Sept. 11

SHINee's Key tops iTunes Top Albums charts in 32 nations with first EP
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)