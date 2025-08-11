 Twice's Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu create picture book for pediatric patients
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 16:21 Updated: 11 Aug. 2025, 18:00
From left, girl group Twice members Tzuyu, Momo and Nayeon pose for a photo with the picture book they created as part of JYP Entertainment's corporate social responsibly campaign, "Every Dream Matters!" [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Twice members Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu have created a picture book that promotes the well-being of people with disabilities as part of JYP Entertainment's outreach activities, their agency said on Monday.
 
The book's title loosely translates to "Our Special Parol," in reference to the parol, a traditional Christmas decoration in the Philippines. The story portrays different characters with disabilities coexisting in harmony, according to JYP Entertainment.
 

The Twice members created the book as part of "Every Dream Matters!" JYP Entertainment's corporate social responsibility campaign, launched in 2022, which publishes books for sick and hospitalized children. The book was published by Books International, a nongovernmental organization that distributes e-books in Southeast Asia.
 
Videos of the members participating in the creation of the book were released on the agency's YouTube channel on July 31 and Thursday as part of JYP 4 Earth, the firm's environmental, social and governmental campaign that shows its artists participating in outreach activities. 
 
Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu met with Books International head Lee Hyun-jeong to discuss the book's message and how it would be translated for distribution in the Philippines, read the Korean-language book out loud and contributed to the Tagalog edition's illustrations.
 
"I'm grateful that we can pray for everyone to be healthy," Nayeon said while reflecting on the day's activities. "I hope through prayer, everyone can get better soon."
 
"Sometimes we forget how thankful we should be just to live a healthy life like we do now," Tzuyu said. "This is a message I'd like to give to the children and to myself."

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
