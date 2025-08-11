 'My Daughter is a Zombie' surpasses 3 million viewers in shortest time this year
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 09:40 Updated: 11 Aug. 2025, 10:43
Bam-soon brandishes her back scratcher at her zombie granddaughter, Soo-ah, in this still from ″My Daughter is a Zombie,″ provided by NEW. [YONHAP]

The zombie drama "My Daughter is a Zombie" surpassed the 3 million-viewer mark 11 days after its release, the shortest time for a film this year, data showed Sunday.
 
According to the Korea Box Office Information System compiled by the Korean Film Council, more than 354,000 people watched the movie on Saturday, ranking it No. 1 at the box office.
 

The figure also brought the accumulated total since the film's July 30 release to around 3.02 million.
 
Four other movies released this year have reached the 3 million mark — "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" 23 days after release, "Yadang: The Snitch" 27 days, "Mickey 17" 39 days and "F1" 40 days.
 
Adapted from Lee Yoon-chang's hit Naver webtoon, "My Daughter is a Zombie" centers on Jung-hwan, played by actor Cho Jung-seok, a zookeeper who must apply his animal-taming expertise to his daughter, Soo-ah, played by actor Choi Yu-ri, after she becomes a zombie.
 
To protect her from zombie-hunters, Jung-hwan hides her at his mother's secluded seaside home and begins a secret mission to "train" her to suppress her violent instincts.

Yonhap
Cho Jung-seok

