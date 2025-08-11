Tim Burton and 'Wednesday' team visit Seoul to win over Korean audiences
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 15:22 Updated: 11 Aug. 2025, 15:33
- KIM JI-YE
Netflix’s “Wednesday” team is making a renewed push to once again win over audiences with its second season, including in Korea — the only country where its first season failed to top the charts.
The show's director, Tim Burton, as well as the cast, including Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, held a press conference in central Seoul on Monday to promote the show, which consists of two parts. Part one was released on Aug. 6, and part two is scheduled to be aired on Sept. 3.
The first season of the show, released in 2022, was a major hit, becoming the second most-watched TV series on Netflix following "Squid Game" (2021-25). However, while the show swept the platform's charts worldwide, Korea was the only country where it failed to reach the top spot — partly due to local audiences’ strong loyalty to domestic content and hit series such as “Reborn Rich” (2022) and "Under the Queen's Umbrella" (2022) airing at the time.
Regardless of its ranks, the cast and director value connecting with their Korean fans.
“Numbers and things like that don't matter if we're able to connect with one person that's incredible, and you know we've been fortunate to connect with the world,” said Ortega during the show’s press conference held in Jongno District, central Seoul.
The show’s director, Tim Burton, echoed the sentiment while also responding to the so-called rivalry with the Korean drama “Squid Game” on the same platform.
“So as Jenna said, I mean, we're just happy to present it anywhere, and you know, we're like, she said, we're not in competition with anybody."
Directed and executive produced by Burton, the second season continues following Wednesday Addams, played by Ortega, as she investigates the chilling mysteries surrounding her.
This marks their first visit to Korea for the show’s promotion, which they described as inspiring and special.
“Each time I felt it was a very creative environment,” said Burton, who has visited Korea for other occasions. “The people are really nice and amazing, and it just inspires me. So bringing ‘Wednesday’ here is extra special because we feel very passionate about it and proud of it, and so it's really nice to share it with all of you.”
For Ortega, it’s her very first time in Korea, saying it's a “gift” for the opportunity to interact actively with the Korean fans.
The dark, gothic Wednesday is far from what the public might consider a typical “lovable character,” but Ortega believes the “outcast” nature is what makes her appealing and relatable to audiences — ultimately making her lovable.
“I do think that the most lovable ones are the disturbed ones and are the strange ones,” Ortega said. “Because we all feel like that, we all have flaws, and we all have things wrong with us. And to see that celebrated its, I think, one of the more exciting things happening in our world at times.”
Though the show centers on Wednesday’s investigation, it also portrays the growth of the lone, cynical protagonist. In the new season, Burton revealed that “family” will be one of its key themes, saying the family dynamic will be “richer.”
“I think in this season we delve a bit more into the family relationships,” Burton said. “Everybody's got a weird family, and this one is no different.”
Myers also hinted about the new season, saying, “There's a lot of transformations that happen in part two. That's all I can say."
Part one of the second season of "Wednesday" is now streaming on Netflix.
