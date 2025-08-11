More in Diplomacy

Focus on adapting to population aging, not reversing it, U.S. expert tells APEC forum

Park Hang-seo, Yiruma to attend state dinner for general secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam

Korea, U.S. reaffirm cooperation in joint search for Korean War remains

Malbec, beef and kimchi: Argentina's top envoy to Korea uses food and culture to bridge the geographic gap

President Lee expected to begin U.S. visit with stop at Arlington National Cemetery