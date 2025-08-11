 Park Hang-seo, Yiruma to attend state dinner for general secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Park Hang-seo, Yiruma to attend state dinner for general secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 15:03
President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, before their summit at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Aug. 11. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, before their summit at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Aug. 11. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung will hold a state dinner on Monday evening to mark the visit of To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
 
Lam arrived in Korea late Sunday and held a summit with Lee early Monday, marking the first visit by a foreign head of state since Lee took office in June. 
 

Related Article

 
The state dinner Monday evening will be attended by 66 figures from politics, business, finance and culture, including SK Group Chairman and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
 
Other business leaders on the attendance list include NongHyup Chairman Kang Ho-dong, Shinhan Bank CEO Jung Sang-hyuk, Seoul Semiconductor CEO Lee Chung-hoon, and Simpac Chairman and Korea Federation of Mid-sized Enterprises Chairman Choi Jin-sik.
 
From the government, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon will attend. Lawmakers include Kim Tae-nyeon of the Democratic Party (DP), a former head of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association, and Kim Seok-ki of the People Power Party (PPP), chair of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.
 
Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac are also set to attend.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, before their summit at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Aug. 11. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, before their summit at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Aug. 11. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
Cultural guests include former head coach of Vietnam's national football team Park Hang-seo, actor Ahn Jae-wook, author Hwang In-kyung, set to publish the novel “Ah! Ho Chi Minh” (translated), and Tran Bao Minh, known as “LazyFeel,” the first foreign player in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK).
 
From Vietnam, Lam will attend with his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, along with Chairman of the Central Inspection Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc, the ministers of public security and national defense, and 55 other delegation members.
 
The menu will feature fusion Korean cuisine using specialties from Bonghwa County, North Gyeongsang, where the Hwasan Lee clan, descendants of Vietnamese prince Yi Yong-sang, settled after the Korean War (1950-53). Yi Yong-sang, known as Ly Long Tuong in Vietnam, arrived on the Korean Peninsula at the end of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392).
 
To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and his wife Ngo Phuong Ly arrive at Seoul Air Base in Gyeonggi on Aug. 10. [NEWS1]

To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and his wife Ngo Phuong Ly arrive at Seoul Air Base in Gyeonggi on Aug. 10. [NEWS1]

 
Dishes to be served at the state dinner include seafood salad with Bonghwa mountain herbs and three-color wheat wraps, restorative summer porridge with young chicken, seasonal croaker grilled with Bonghwa doenjang (fermented soybean) sauce, Bonghwa hanwoo (Korean beef) short rib patties with summer vegetable wraps and kimchi spring rolls and buckwheat tea with persimmon crème brûlée.
 
The drink to be used for the toast is “Omirose Yeon,” an omija (magnolia berries) sparkling wine that won the Korean wine category at the 2024 Korea Liquor Awards.
 
After the dinner, pianist Yiruma — whom To Lam had expressed the most interest in meeting — will perform his signature works. The evening will also feature performances by the Vietnam National Traditional Drama Theatre and the CBS Children’s Choir.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Vietnam To Lam Lee Jae Myung summit state dinner

More in Diplomacy

Park Hang-seo, Yiruma to attend state dinner for general secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam

Korea, U.S. reaffirm cooperation in joint search for Korean War remains

Malbec, beef and kimchi: Argentina's top envoy to Korea uses food and culture to bridge the geographic gap

President Lee expected to begin U.S. visit with stop at Arlington National Cemetery

New Seoul ASEAN Hall brings Southeast Asian art to Korea

Related Stories

Vietnam's top leader congratulates Lee on inauguration

Lee says ties with Vietnam on path to deeper 'strategic, future-oriented' cooperation

President Lee holds talks with Vietnamese and Australian leaders in diplomatic push

Lee to host Vietnam's top leader for summit talks next week: Presidential office

President Lee Jae Myung returns from G7 summit in Canada without Trump meeting
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)