 KAIST invites teen researchers from 10 APEC countries to give lectures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

KAIST invites teen researchers from 10 APEC countries to give lectures

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 13:52 Updated: 11 Aug. 2025, 14:59
Participants of the APEC Youth STEM Conference KAIST Academic Program, along with professors of KAIST, pose for a photo. [KAIST]

Participants of the APEC Youth STEM Conference KAIST Academic Program, along with professors of KAIST, pose for a photo. [KAIST]

 
KAIST invited young students from 10 countries to attend special lectures on topics related to climate change on Saturday as part of the school's international cooperation efforts.
 
Dubbed the APEC Youth STEM Conference KAIST Academic Program, the program was hosted on Saturday, inviting 28 students from APEC member countries.
 

Related Article

During the program, students toured the KAIST campus and were introduced to the Music and Audio Computing Lab's research projects that incorporated art and AI. The program also included a brief rundown of KAIST’s admission system.


Special lectures regarding climate change, featuring topics like technologies used in the clean energy transition, energy transition policies and carbon-neutral biotech, were given as well.
 
“KAIST will spare no effort in providing various support to help future talent develop creative and practical problem-solving skills, becoming the center of international cooperation based on science and technology,” said Lee Kwang-hyung, the president of KAIST.
 
“We hope this event served as an opportunity for the teenagers to understand the value of global cooperation and grow into future science leaders.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags KAIST APEC

More in K-campus

KAIST invites teen researchers from 10 APEC countries to give lectures

Chungnam, Kongju national universities to submit Glocal University 30 action plan as coalition

From crafts to conversation, universities offer foreign students summer programs

Inaugural Seoul Job Fair for Internationals to take place this November

Hankuk University of Foreign Studies to open new bio-focused campus in Songdo

Related Stories

KAIST researchers say new GPU tech doubles AI service speed

When a pandemic hits, KAIST's MCM can help, and fast

KAIST excluded from QS World University rankings after controversial survey incident

KAIST unveils AI technology that mimics learning by human brain

KAIST develops cheaper, smaller negative pressure room
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)