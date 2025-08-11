KAIST invites teen researchers from 10 APEC countries to give lectures
KAIST invited young students from 10 countries to attend special lectures on topics related to climate change on Saturday as part of the school's international cooperation efforts.
Dubbed the APEC Youth STEM Conference KAIST Academic Program, the program was hosted on Saturday, inviting 28 students from APEC member countries.
During the program, students toured the KAIST campus and were introduced to the Music and Audio Computing Lab's research projects that incorporated art and AI. The program also included a brief rundown of KAIST’s admission system.
Special lectures regarding climate change, featuring topics like technologies used in the clean energy transition, energy transition policies and carbon-neutral biotech, were given as well.
“KAIST will spare no effort in providing various support to help future talent develop creative and practical problem-solving skills, becoming the center of international cooperation based on science and technology,” said Lee Kwang-hyung, the president of KAIST.
“We hope this event served as an opportunity for the teenagers to understand the value of global cooperation and grow into future science leaders.”
