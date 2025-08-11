Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk among 836,000 pardoned by president
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 20:34
Cho Kuk, former Rebuilding Korea Party leader, and Yoon Mee-hyang, a onetime lawmaker accused of misusing funds meant for wartime sexual slavery victims, are among hundreds of people who will be released under President Lee Jae Myung’s first special pardon.
The government announced Monday that 836,687 people will be granted pardons on the upcoming Liberation Day, which falls on Friday.
The sweeping pardon, which will impact 1,920 ordinary criminal offenders, 27 politicians and senior public officials, 16 business figures and 184 labor union members, street vendors and farmers, has deepened political divides in Korea, with supporters calling it an act of national reconciliation and critics denouncing it as a reward for allies.
Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho said the measure intends to “end divisive politics and realize national harmony.”
The measure also includes reductions to the administrative penalties for driver’s licenses and food service businesses, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 836,687.
Cho, who was sentenced to two years in prison last December, will be freed after just over eight months and will have his political rights restored. Cho, who was also the former justice minister, launched the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, a satellite party of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), ahead of the general election in April of last year.
Rebuilding Korea Party acting leader Kim Sun-min held a news conference immediately after the list was announced, thanking Lee for what she called a difficult decision. Before speaking, the party leadership stood together and bowed in gratitude for the pardons.
“Above all, we thank the people,” Kim said. “It is thanks to them that former leader Cho Kuk can now breathe the air of healing.”
She pledged that the Innovation Party would stand at the forefront at “a time when the broader liberal camp must unite."
Kim also vowed to complete what she called five major reforms — overhauls of the prosecution, judiciary, Board of Audit and Inspection and media, as well as the creation of a special committee against anti-constitutional activities.
The DP welcomed the decision, holding a news conference within 40 minutes of the announcement.
“As a government that must bring an end to the politics of insurrection, we sought to restore the lives and honor of those who suffered from the lawless, repressive investigations of prosecutorial dictatorship,” said DP spokesperson Park Soo-hyun, referring to the former administration.
The conservative People Power Party condemned it.
“On the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day, which all Koreans should celebrate together, the president has tarnished its meaning with the worst political pardon. This is a reward for regime change,” interim leader Song Eon-seog said.
Civic groups also criticized the move, pointing to the inclusion of controversial figures such as former Seongnam Mayor Eun Soo-mi, who was convicted of bribery, and former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu, who was convicted of assaulting a taxi driver.
The Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice said the government had undermined the rule of law.
“The public will inevitably question whether these individuals have taken full responsibility for their crimes,” the group said.
Women’s rights advocates also condemned the pardons for political elites. The Korean Women’s Political Network told the JoongAng Ilbo that forgiving prominent figures who abused their power was a betrayal of public trust.
“They have now become people who stand above the law,” the group said. “President Lee has brought petty criminals back into politics.”
Cho's wife, former Dongyang University professor Chung Kyung-sim, also received a pardon.
Other political figures include former lawmakers Choi Kang-wook and Hwang Hee-seok and former Seoul Superintendent of Education Cho Hee-yeon.
Sixteen business leaders, including former SK Networks Chairman Choi Shin-won, were pardoned. Choi was sentenced in May to two years and six months in prison for embezzlement and breach of trust.
Figures linked to the scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil such as Choi Gee-sung and Chang Choong-ki — former executives at Samsung's now-disbanded crisis response team, Future Strategy Office — had their political rights restored.
With the exception of Choi Soon-sil, all major figures linked to that scandal have now been cleared of legal restrictions.
A Justice Ministry official said the decision to pardon business leaders was intended “to inject vitality into the foundation of the everyday economy.”
The largest share of the pardons went to people with driver’s license penalties — 823,497 in total. All points and license suspensions or cancellations issued between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, will be reversed except for those involving drunk driving or hit-and-run cases. Drivers who have lost their license will be eligible to retake the test.
The ministry also pardoned 175 labor union members, 440 professional drivers and 24 people serving time in labor detention for failing to pay fines of less than 3 million won ($2,160).
In a separate credit amnesty, individuals and small business owners with overdue debt of less than 50 million won incurred between 2020 and Aug. 31 of this year can have their credit restored if they repay their debt in full by the end of the year.
Of the 3.24 million eligible people, 2.72 million have already completed repayment and will benefit from the program.
