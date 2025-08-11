 Ex-President Yoon's insurrection trial held in absentia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Ex-President Yoon's insurrection trial held in absentia

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 14:11
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation by the special prosecutor in connection with the Dec. 3 martial law plan, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on July 9 for his second pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation by the special prosecutor in connection with the Dec. 3 martial law plan, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on July 9 for his second pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

 
The insurrection trial of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol was held in absentia Monday after he refused to appear for the fourth consecutive time.
 
The Seoul Central District Court held a scheduled trial hearing for the first time since July 24, following a two-week summer break for all courts, but Yoon was absent.
 

Related Article

“We will proceed with the trial in absentia due to the refusal of the accused to attend,” the court said. “Any disadvantages caused by the nonattendance will have to be borne by the accused.”
 
The former president has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.
 
He has refused to attend the hearings since July 10, however, when he was incarcerated for the second time over the martial law plan, citing his deteriorating health.
 
His lawyers have said the former president is in particular pain since last Thursday, when investigators from special counsel Min Joong-ki's team tried to physically remove him from his detention center to question him over election meddling allegations involving him and his wife, Kim Keon Hee.
 
The court said the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is being held, conveyed the difficulty of bringing him to the trial by force, saying there are concerns about safety, human rights and social repercussions.
 
Insurrection carries a maximum sentence of life in prison or death.

Yonhap
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Insurrection Trial Korea

More in Social Affairs

Man busted for graffiti message to Trump on Gyeongbok Palace wall

Agriculture ministers of Korea, China and Japan hold first trilateral meeting in 7 years

Ex-President Yoon's insurrection trial held in absentia

Growing number of Koreans choose dignified death, forgoing life-prolonging treatment

Bomb threat made against nonexistent Gwangju department store

Related Stories

Ex-President Yoon attends 8th hearing of insurrection trial

Court grants media permission to film Yoon's trial

Yoon's lawyers call martial law probe 'political, not investigative,' accuses prosecution of 'public shaming'

Yoon to not appear at insurrection court hearing after being taken into custody, legal team says

Ex-President Yoon files for review of legality of his arrest
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)