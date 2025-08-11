Final body recovered after devastating torrential rains in northern Gyeonggi
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 20:39
The body of the last remaining missing person from last month’s torrential rain in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, has been identified as a man in his 50s.
The National Forensic Service confirmed through dental records that the body, discovered at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 along the Bukhan River in Cheongpyeong-myeon, was that of the man who had been reported missing after the floods from last month's rain, according to police.
He is believed to have been swept away by strong currents on July 20 while on the riverbank in Deokhyeon-ri, Sang-myeon, during heavy rain. Despite about three weeks of searching, he was only found on Aug. 9 by a rescue dog. Police requested forensic identification because the condition of his fingerprints made immediate confirmation impossible.
With all missing persons now accounted for, the death toll from the heavy rain — which reached up to 76 millimeters (3 inches) per hour in the area on July 20 — stands at eight in northern Gyeonggi, including seven in Gapyeong and one in Pocheon.
Police and fire authorities had continued the search operations even after the Aug. 9 discovery, but ended the 23-day effort once the man’s identity was confirmed. According to the Northern Gyeonggi-do Provincial Fire & Disaster Headquarters, the downpour caused 6,532 cases of property damage, estimated at 182.9 billion won ($131 million), and left 137 people from 88 households displaced.
The fire headquarters said that it immediately initiated its second-level response and activated its emergency response command, deploying all available firefighting resources. From July 20 to Aug. 3, a national firefighting mobilization order brought in support from Seoul, the Central Fire Service, Gangwon, Sejong and North Gyeongsang, adding 650 personnel and 388 units of equipment. In total, 11,689 personnel and 1,785 units of equipment were deployed.
Command posts were set up in stages. On days 1 and 2, three posts in Jeryeong-ri, Mail-ri and Daebo-ri focused on the locations where people went missing. From days 3 to 8, two bases in Daebo-ri and Deokhyeon-ri concentrated on the Jojong Stream. From day 9, the Deokhyeon-ri post and a Bukhan River standby base were used to search the river’s main channel.
The search strategy covered rivers, surfaces and underwater areas. Initial sweeps used helicopters, drones and rescue dogs, followed by riverside foot patrols and boat searches. Three sonar devices, an underwater drone and skin divers examined the riverbed, weirs and barge areas.
This led to the recovery of the person who went missing from the Mail-ri campsite on day 1, the person who went missing in Jeryeong-ri on day 2, the person who went missing between Daebo-ri and Deokhyeon-ri on day 4, the teenager who went missing at the Deokhyeon-ri confluence on day 5, and another person who went missing there on day 12.
On days 10 and 11, a tractor was used to dig into a sandbar in the Jojong Stream. At the request of families, search teams drained and cleared mud from an abandoned building’s basement and conducted underwater searches in ponds. Floating debris near the Paldang Dam and downstream areas of the Han River was also monitored. Even after the final discovery on Aug. 9, the search continued until DNA and fingerprint identification were complete.
The police, military and other agencies also took part. Police contributed 4,321 personnel and 291 units of equipment, and the military sent 3,720 personnel and 193 units. Gapyeong County mobilized 372 pieces of heavy equipment, including 246 excavators. Korea Electric Power Corporation handled power restoration, while KT provided three mobile base stations to restore communications.
“Three-dimensional searches expanded to the Bukhan River, bold resource mobilization and close cooperation among agencies led to the discovery of the last missing person,” said an official from the Gyeonggi-do Fire & Disaster Headquarters.
“Firefighters simply did what had to be done until the end, and we are fortunate to return the missing person to his family. We will continue to ensure safety on site and support residents until recovery is complete.”
