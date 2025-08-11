Haenyeo unfurl Korean flag Taegukgi off Dokdo to mark Liberation Day
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 12:00
Beneath the rolling swells off Dokdo’s eastern shore, the sharp hiss of haenyeo (women divers) breath broke the morning calm. A dozen sea-women from the Jeju and Ulleung islands plunged into the sea in unison, their orange floats bobbing on the swells, before unfurling a vast Taegukgi across the waves.
The performance, held Friday, was a living tableau to mark the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day and to stake a quiet but resolute claim to Korea’s maritime sovereignty.
They swam between the islets before unfurling a large Korean flag on the sea’s surface in a show of unity and determination, according to the Jeju Island government.
After the dive, the haenyeo delivered a “Jeju haenyeo meal” to six local workers stationed on Dokdo, including lighthouse staff and members of the Central 119 Rescue Unit. Packed in charong, a traditional Jeju basket, the meal included mussel rice balls, chilled soybean paste soup and skewered conch.
Haenyeo from Jeju have a long history of diving in the waters around Dokdo, Korea's easternmost island, from the Japanese colonial era into the 1960s.
In the past, part of the income from their harvests supported the Dokdo Volunteer Garrison.
This year’s demonstration was the second on-site event following last year’s debut.
“The moment our breath echoed between the East and West islets of Dokdo was deeply moving,” Yu Yong-ye, auditor of the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Haenyeo Association, said.
Kang Myeong-seon, the organization's vice chair, noted, “Seeing seaweed growing in Dokdo’s waters tells me the ecosystem is healthy.”
Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun emphasized the divers’ symbolic role, stating, “Jeju haenyeo have historically helped protect the waters of Dokdo. Their activities carry the meaning of defending our maritime territory.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
