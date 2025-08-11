 Police reveal identity of man who allegedly killed gilfriend because she 'disrespected' him
Police reveal identity of man who allegedly killed gilfriend because she 'disrespected' him

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 10:40
Police disclosed the identity of 26-year-old Jang Jae-won, suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Daejeon on July 29. [DAEJEON METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

Police disclosed the identity of 26-year-old man Jang Jae-won, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend on July 29 in Daejeon because she "disrespected" him.
 
The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday it convened its Personal Information Disclosure Deliberation Committee and, under the Act on the Disclosure of Information on Specific Serious Crimes, decided to release Jang’s personal information, including his name, age and photograph.
 

His information was posted on the agency’s website at 9 a.m. Monday and will remain there until Sept. 10.
 
"The decision was based on the seriousness and brutality of the crime as well as the wishes of the victim’s family," said a Daejeon police official. "Anyone who leaks information other than what has been disclosed, or reveals the identities of the suspect’s family or acquaintances, can face criminal punishment. Under the Criminal Procedure Act, Jang is presumed innocent until proven guilty."
 
Jang was apprehended on July 30 at 11:45 a.m. in Sanseong-dong, Jung District, Daejeon, a day after allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend, a woman in her 30s, around 12:08 p.m. on July 29 in a residential area of Goejeong-dong, Seo District. He fled after the killing and, before being caught, attempted suicide.
 
Twenty-six-year-old Jang Jae-won, suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Daejeon on July 29, is transferred to police after being discharged from the hospital on Aug. 5. [YONHAP]

He was treated at a hospital in North Chungcheong before being transferred to a university hospital in Daejeon on Aug. 4. After being deemed fit for discharge on Aug. 5, he was moved to a police station for questioning. The next day, a court issued a warrant for his detention, citing a flight risk.
 
According to police, Jang had argued with the victim over a leased motorcycle and had harbored resentment for three to four months, saying she had "disrespected" him. Police believe the dispute began when Jang borrowed a motorcycle in the victim’s name without her consent. The two were scheduled to change the vehicle’s registration on the day of the killing, and Jang used the motorcycle to flee.
 
Investigators found that Jang had purchased a weapon and agricultural pesticide for the crime and had prepared a rental car near the scene for his escape. He used the motorcycle to evade police, while traveling to other areas in a rented Kia K5.
 
Police said the crime was premeditated and plan to refer Jang to prosecutors as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.   


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
