 Woman hit by falling glass bottle in Gangseo apartment complex
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Woman hit by falling glass bottle in Gangseo apartment complex

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 19:16
CCTV footage shows a woman walking her dog in an apartment complex in Gangseo District. The woman was injured after being struck on the head by a falling glass bottle. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

CCTV footage shows a woman walking her dog in an apartment complex in Gangseo District. The woman was injured after being struck on the head by a falling glass bottle. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A woman was injured after being struck on the head by a falling glass bottle while walking her dog in a Seoul apartment complex, police said.
 
The incident happened around 7 a.m. on July 26 in an apartment complex in Deungchon-dong, Gangseo District, western Seoul, according to a report by MBC. CCTV footage shows the woman suddenly clutching her head and collapsing. A passerby ahead of her turned in shock and rushed to help.
 

Related Article

“I felt a sudden, strong blow to my head and went down,” the victim said. “My bag was soaked, and my hands and phone were covered in blood.”
 
She was taken to a hospital, where doctors stitched a 2.5-centimeter (1-inch) cut on her forehead in two separate procedures. She remains on sedatives, shaken by the attack.
 
Police found two empty 250-milliliter (8.5-ounce) glass bottles at the scene. They have sent them to the National Forensic Service for DNA testing but have yet to uncover a suspect.
 
Throwing objects from an apartment can carry up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 7 million won ($5,000) under Korea’s criminal code. If the object is considered dangerous, the penalty can be heavier. Intentionally injuring someone can carry a prison term of one to 10 years for special assault. Even without intent, the thrower faces civil liability.

BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags accident

More in Social Affairs

Final body recovered after devastating torrential rains in northern Gyeonggi

Woman hit by falling glass bottle in Gangseo apartment complex

Police probe series of threats faxed under Japanese lawyer's name

Court orders YouTuber to pay 30 million won to NewJeans for sexual harassment

Day care teacher, director referred to prosecution over choking death of 2-year-old

Related Stories

Driver found not guilty of manslaughter after hitting elderly person walking on median strip

Teenager falls from commercial building and strikes three pedestrians

Seoul train services disrupted after ladder truck topples onto power line

1-ton truck crashes into group of people in North Jeolla, injuring 19

Delivery drivers to be forced to buy accident insurance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)