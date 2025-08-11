Woman hit by falling glass bottle in Gangseo apartment complex
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 19:16
A woman was injured after being struck on the head by a falling glass bottle while walking her dog in a Seoul apartment complex, police said.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. on July 26 in an apartment complex in Deungchon-dong, Gangseo District, western Seoul, according to a report by MBC. CCTV footage shows the woman suddenly clutching her head and collapsing. A passerby ahead of her turned in shock and rushed to help.
“I felt a sudden, strong blow to my head and went down,” the victim said. “My bag was soaked, and my hands and phone were covered in blood.”
She was taken to a hospital, where doctors stitched a 2.5-centimeter (1-inch) cut on her forehead in two separate procedures. She remains on sedatives, shaken by the attack.
Police found two empty 250-milliliter (8.5-ounce) glass bottles at the scene. They have sent them to the National Forensic Service for DNA testing but have yet to uncover a suspect.
Throwing objects from an apartment can carry up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 7 million won ($5,000) under Korea’s criminal code. If the object is considered dangerous, the penalty can be heavier. Intentionally injuring someone can carry a prison term of one to 10 years for special assault. Even without intent, the thrower faces civil liability.
