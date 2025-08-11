River of fairness...

The Liberation Day special pardons have reignited the so-called “River of Cho Kuk” debate. Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang, both convicted of crimes involving fairness and trust, were granted pardons and had their political rights restored despite showing little acknowledgment of wrongdoing. Critics warn the move undermines public confidence in justice and risks dragging the ruling bloc back into the political quagmire it once struggled to escape, eroding the principles of fairness and accountability that the government has pledged to uphold. [PARK YONG-SEOK]